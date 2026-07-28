Can You Fit Golf Clubs In A Mazda MX-5 Miata?

You'll almost never see a negative comment about the Mazda MX-5 Miata thanks to its go-kart-like handling, affordable price point, and adorable design. But there's one problem, which was even highlighted in our own review of the latest Miata: the cabin and cargo room is lacking. Hey, nobody said the Miata was practical. However, a lot of people still wonder if they can fit golf clubs inside the Miata. I mean, cruising to the course with the top down sounds like a dream. But is it possible?

Whether you get the Sport, Club, or Grand Touring variant of the Miata, you're getting the same cramped interior space. The headroom is 37.4 inches, the shoulder room is 52.2 inches, the hip room is 52 inches, the legroom is 43.1 inches, and the cargo volume is 4.59 cubic feet. And there are many small cars with larger trunks than the Miata.

Golf bags range in size from 34 to 38 inches for stand bags and 38 to 42 inches for cart and tour bags. Generally, a golf bag cannot lay flat inside of a Miata's trunk since they are longer than the length of the trunk and it's not deep enough to lay it diagonally. Even some individual clubs are too long. Alternatively, you can put the golf bag in the passenger seat if nobody is sitting there.