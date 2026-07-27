This Clip-On Accessory Is The Lawn Mower Upgrade You Need This Summer
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Whether you live to mow the grass every weekend or positively loathe the weekly task, it's safe to assume that you're suffering equally to keep the yard in check when summer heat bares its sweaty head. There are a few measures backyard DIYers can take to beat the heat when working outdoors during the summer months, including keeping your work hours to early mornings or evenings and, of course, ensuring you stay hydrated when you're on the job.
Wise weekend warriors also hit the yard wearing lightweight clothes, donning a hat, and potentially even with a damp cooling rag around their neck. If you want to take your lawn mowing cooling game to the next level, some clever DIYers have found a unique way to bring a cool breeze to the mix. They're doing so with little more than the average, everyday sort of fan you may already have lying around the house
More specifically, they are attaching smaller fans with clamps directly to their mowers to keep cool when cutting the grass. The tactic is, arguably, easiest to deploy with a walk-behind mower from one of the major lawn mower brands, as the push-bar setup allows for easy clamping and directional options. Depending on the fan, you will likely also be able to find a decent clamping point on many riding or zero-turn models. In any case, adding a clamp fan to your lawn-mowing regimen is a sure-fire way to keep cooler when the weather heats up.
What to consider when shopping for a clip-on fan
If you are intrigued by the prospect of using a clamp fan while you mow, there are a few things you may want to consider. And yes, price is pretty high on that list. Luckily, there are plenty of portable fans out there that are well rated and clamp ready. In fact, Ryobi has a few such fans in stock that are ready to order, with regular prices ranging between $29.97 and $59.97. If you're shopping on Amazon, the budget-friendly options are even more prevalent, with wireless models listed for as little as $14.99.
Factors like the size of the fan will likely affect the device's price, with larger models tending to cost a little more. As far as the investment goes, clamp fans are quite versatile, and you will be able to employ them in any number of scenarios outside of lawn mowing, including on camp sites, as a stroller fan, or just for keeping cool in the home or on the patio.
Power is another big factor to consider, though it should go without saying that a good cordless fan with a rechargeable battery – like one of these highly rated USB fans from Amazon – is the only practical option for lawn mower usage. You should also think about how long it typically takes you to mow your lawn and ensure the battery powering your fan can run at least that long. Last, but far from least, you should think about whether you'd benefit from a fan with a built-in misting feature. While such fans tend to be more expensive, that feature could be a legit game changer on really hot days.