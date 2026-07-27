This Clip-On Accessory Is The Lawn Mower Upgrade You Need This Summer

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Whether you live to mow the grass every weekend or positively loathe the weekly task, it's safe to assume that you're suffering equally to keep the yard in check when summer heat bares its sweaty head. There are a few measures backyard DIYers can take to beat the heat when working outdoors during the summer months, including keeping your work hours to early mornings or evenings and, of course, ensuring you stay hydrated when you're on the job.

Wise weekend warriors also hit the yard wearing lightweight clothes, donning a hat, and potentially even with a damp cooling rag around their neck. If you want to take your lawn mowing cooling game to the next level, some clever DIYers have found a unique way to bring a cool breeze to the mix. They're doing so with little more than the average, everyday sort of fan you may already have lying around the house

More specifically, they are attaching smaller fans with clamps directly to their mowers to keep cool when cutting the grass. The tactic is, arguably, easiest to deploy with a walk-behind mower from one of the major lawn mower brands, as the push-bar setup allows for easy clamping and directional options. Depending on the fan, you will likely also be able to find a decent clamping point on many riding or zero-turn models. In any case, adding a clamp fan to your lawn-mowing regimen is a sure-fire way to keep cooler when the weather heats up.