What Was The Top Speed Of The Original 1947 Ferrari?

Ferrari has a long history of making fast and cool designs, and 1947 was the year when the brand's first car, the 125 S, hit the streets. The Ferrari 125 S had some impressive performance figures for its time, thanks to its sleek build and compact 1.5-liter V12 engine, which came from the mind of Gioacchino Colombo, who also had help from engineers Giuseppe Busso and Luigi Bazzi.

The two-seater Ferrari 125 S had a dry weight of only 1433 lbs (650 kg), and it produced 118 horsepower (87 kW) at 6,800 rpm. These specs allowed it to reach a top speed of 130 mph (210 km/h). Interestingly, the first Ferrari had a five-speed manual transmission, which was relatively uncommon for sports cars at the time.

The car's performance, including its top speed, wasn't really built for public roads, but rather for racing. As such, the Ferrari 125 S debuted at the Piacenza circuit in 1947 to a lackluster introduction, considering the car never finished the race due to a fuel pump issue. Enzo Ferrari called it a promising failure, and in the next 13 competitions, the Ferrari 125 S won six times.