5 Unexpected Ways Recycled Wind Turbines Are Being Used

Like any piece of technology, wind turbines (not to be confused with windmills) aren't functional forever. With time and use, they break down, often requiring deconstruction after just seven to 10 years of service. Wind turbines can be up to 750 feet tall, and given their immense size, figuring out what to do with the massive turbine blades becomes an important issue, lest they end up taking over landfills. Many have taken on the challenge, ensuring that these blades receive a new lease on life and don't end up tossed in an ever-expanding landfill somewhere.

With that said, it's worth mentioning that full-on recycling of wind turbine blades isn't impossible. For instance, companies like Carbon Rivers have figured out ways to break down the fiberglass and steel of these blades, keeping the glass fibers intact so they can be used in new creations (via Department of Energy). However, this is a highly specialized and therefore expensive process, which is why it's not adopted on a wider scale. For this reason, many companies have opted for simpler, more creative, and, in several cases, less pricey ways of using retired turbine blades, such as in constructing playgrounds, bridges, and art installations. As these companies and artists have shown, wind turbine blades don't need to be tossed aside when their perceived usefulness is over. The following are just some of the great and unexpected ways these large constructs have been reused over the years.