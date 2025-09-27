The Clever Way Cities Are Solving EV Charging Woes

Electric Vehicle (EV) range anxiety and charging concerns are the technology's biggest sticking point for most consumers, and maintaining a sufficient charging infrastructure will be the biggest challenge moving forward. This is a particular challenge in large cities, where residents of apartments and condos above street level can't install personal charging stations like many homeowners. As for public EV chargers, in populated areas they tend to be in commercial areas, along highways, or in other spots less accessible to residents. To make EV charging more convenient for residents, some cities are taking a creative approach to the problem. The Czechian capital of Prague announced earlier in September that it had a plan to install 6,000 new charging points by 2030 to help prepare for the European Union's transition to exclusively zero-emissions vehicles.

Prague's goal is to install 1,500 of those charging stations by the end of 2026, and the city is doing that by converting some existing lampposts to EV chargers. These level 2 chargers take advantage of 230-volt AC power available across Europe, meaning many EV owners will be able to gain dozens of miles of range in a few hours. The cost of the initial 1,500 chargers is almost 500 million Czech Koruna, which equals about $24 million at current exchange rates. Prague is a city of over 1.3 million people, and the government sees this initiative as a way to measurably improve their lives. Deputy Mayor for Transport Zdeněk Hřib told Yahoo! News, "Without accessible charging options, electromobility will remain the privilege of a small group. Prague must ensure that every resident has the opportunity to make the switch."