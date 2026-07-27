What Does Counter Depth Mean On A Refrigerator?

This storage space issue is the biggest downside of owning a counter-depth refrigerator. Depending on the model, you only get about 15 to 25 cubic feet of fridge space. Standard-depth models average about 20 to 30 cubic feet by comparison. This impacts the size of your shelves as well. Counter-depth models naturally have shallower shelves than a standard-depth's deeper cabinets. Sure, it's going to stick out into the kitchen space more, but you're going to have more space inside because of it.

Counter-depth refrigerators also cost more on average than standard-depth fridges thanks to their specialized design. That means standard-depth models will typically come out on top in terms of cost and overall capacity. Of course, you might be willing to overlook these downsides for the space-saving positive of being flush with your countertops and cabinets.

If you don't care about whether or not your fridge sticks out a little, you may be better off with a standard-depth refrigerator. It's more affordable, more spacious on the inside, and typically works better for families and larger households. But if you need appliances for a smaller kitchen, have a galley layout, or some other reason to savor every inch of extra floor space you can get, counter-depth models might make more sense for you.