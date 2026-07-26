Not The Civic, Not The Camry: KBB Says This Car Has The Best Resale Value In 2026

There's a seemingly endless list of factors to consider when you are out shopping for a new car, truck, or SUV. We would wager, however, that the vehicle's resale value is not one of the larger deciding factors for many. A case could be made that it should be, particularly as it can help you earn a larger down payment for your next vehicle, and even lower your monthly payment to boot.

If you are keen on purchasing a vehicle that will net you a solid return on the resale front, the question then becomes which ones have the best reputation for retaining their overall value throughout a 5-year window. Thankfully, there are consumer ratings sites out there that track such stats. According to Kelley Blue Book, the 2026 model that is best at keeping its resale value is Toyota's Tacoma pickup truck. For the record, JD Power also just named it the most dependable truck on the market.

That might come as a surprise, as names like Honda Civic and Toyota Camry tend to boast a solid reputations when it comes to netting maximum value in the resale scene. In 2026, however, those vehicles didn't even crack the overall Top 10. As for the 2026 Tacoma, KBB claims the pickup truck could be expected to retain some 63% of its value when properly maintained. That's just over 3 percentage points higher than the second place vehicle, which, for the record, is another Toyota truck, the 2026 Tundra.