Not The Civic, Not The Camry: KBB Says This Car Has The Best Resale Value In 2026
There's a seemingly endless list of factors to consider when you are out shopping for a new car, truck, or SUV. We would wager, however, that the vehicle's resale value is not one of the larger deciding factors for many. A case could be made that it should be, particularly as it can help you earn a larger down payment for your next vehicle, and even lower your monthly payment to boot.
If you are keen on purchasing a vehicle that will net you a solid return on the resale front, the question then becomes which ones have the best reputation for retaining their overall value throughout a 5-year window. Thankfully, there are consumer ratings sites out there that track such stats. According to Kelley Blue Book, the 2026 model that is best at keeping its resale value is Toyota's Tacoma pickup truck. For the record, JD Power also just named it the most dependable truck on the market.
That might come as a surprise, as names like Honda Civic and Toyota Camry tend to boast a solid reputations when it comes to netting maximum value in the resale scene. In 2026, however, those vehicles didn't even crack the overall Top 10. As for the 2026 Tacoma, KBB claims the pickup truck could be expected to retain some 63% of its value when properly maintained. That's just over 3 percentage points higher than the second place vehicle, which, for the record, is another Toyota truck, the 2026 Tundra.
How other cars and brands fared in the 2026 resale rankings
As it happens, Toyota vehicles took the top four spots in Kelley Blue Book's 2026 resale value ranking, with the 4Runner and GR Supra placing third and fourth. Those vehicles are followed by the Mercedes-Benz G Class SUV, the Toyota Sienna, the Ford Maverick, the Chevrolet Corvette, the Porsche 911 and the Ford Ranger, respectively. The vehicle on the low end of that list retained 53.1% of its value, by the way, with Toyota vehicles showing incredibly well in the 2026 ranking.
Kelley Blue Book actually named Toyota as the best overall brand for resale value. Meanwhile, the Toyota-owned Lexus shingle earned the resale value title in the luxury sector. While Honda didn't place in the overall Top 10 or claim the brand resale title, the automaker still fared well in KBB's 2026 rankings. In fact, the brand's HR-V and CR-V models were both listed in the SUV section of the KBB resale ranking. The 2026 Civic's 52.5% resale number ensured it got a notice in the car section as well. Among the listed EVs, the 2026 Toyota Prius' 53.1% earned it the top spot, with Tesla's Model 3, Porsche Taycan, and Rivian's R1S and R1T models also making the list.
As for how the folks at Kelley Blue Book arrived at these numbers, they are culled largely from its Official Residual Value Guide. That guide arrives at statistical values that are based on millions of automotive transactions reported by industry analysts. Resale value numbers are then expressed as a percentage of each vehicle's manufacturer suggested retail price (AKA MSRP).