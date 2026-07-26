Europe's Next-Gen Air Conditioners Don't Need Refrigerants To Keep Homes Cool

As it turns out, air conditioning contributes to about 3% of all global greenhouse gas emissions. At the current rate, the need for air conditioning could more than triple by 2050. Not to mention, the fluorinated refrigerant gases we use in our systems are thousands of times more harmful than carbon dioxide if they escape into the atmosphere. The European Union has been phasing them out since 2024 and is now looking toward alternatives to cooling homes.

Solid-state cooling could provide a way to move heat without circulating chemical refrigerants. This could take several forms. One idea is to use elastocaloric cooling technology, which uses nickel-titanium alloys that absorb heat when stretched and released. Another idea is refrigerant-free heat pumps, which transfer heat using electrical currents. Scientists are also looking into cooling systems that rely on magnetic fields to cool the air. There's even been experimentation on pressure-sensitive plastic crystals that release and absorb heat during compression cycles.

Alas, all of these systems are still in the early stages of commercialization. It remains to be seen how they'd do on a larger scale. For now, Europe is forced to continue facing rising temperatures without much relief.