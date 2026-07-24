Updated US Decoy System Puts Non-Existent Fighter Jets On Enemy Radars

Pilots have several ways to protect themselves during aerial warfare. One tried-and-true method is the use of decoys, and one of the most advanced systems is proving its worth by replicating fighter jets to confuse enemy radar. One of the most advanced systems is Raytheon's MALD decoy system. First developed in the '90s, MALD has made a comeback thanks to updates to its software and hardware; the decoys can trick enemy military air defense systems to ensure pilots remain out of harm's way.

The decoys work much like you might suspect: An operator sends one or more in a formation into hostile airspace where they fool air defense radars into thinking they're the hostile threat. Meanwhile, a piloted aircraft carries out its mission without alerting the system, ensuring the pilot's safety. MALD is a robust system that involves airborne vehicles that look and operate much like missiles, each with a range of around 575 miles. That allows them to fly deep into hostile territory, well beyond line of sight.

Raytheon also builds the MALD-J, a jammer variant of the basic MALD decoy. It's the first jammer decoy of its kind to enter production. The MALD-J can operate solo or in pairs, getting in close to an enemy radar system then jamming the electronics. This allows them to remain in the area and continue loiter operations to aid piloted aircraft as they carry out their mission. These systems have been battle-tested in the Russo-Ukrainian War, and their use is likely to increase going forward as Raytheon has restarted production in mid-July 2026 to place more systems in the battlespace.