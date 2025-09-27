Ukraine Is Putting American Decoy Missiles On Russian Fighter Jets

In warfare, there is a range of factors that determine engagements. Numbers, of course, can have a huge influence, and air supremacy can be absolutely pivotal too. It's not just about powerful weapons, though, but about the way in which they're used. Today, sophisticated global intelligence and air defenses can give forces a significant warning as to when opponents are going to strike, and how. They are not infallible, but have a prominent role in reducing the impact of an onslaught. With mass drone strikes from the likes of the dreaded Shahed drones used by Russia being such a popular strategy, the goal is often to try to overwhelm these defenses through sheer numbers, ensuring that at least some reach their targets.

The biggest consideration, though, is that the drones used for this are, individually, typically of little value or impact. With bigger, more sophisticated, and generally far more costly weapons, it would be an awful waste to simply have them destroyed. They may be launched in the midst of a broader attack from lots of these low-value drones, for instance. Alternatively, there are missiles that are designed to act like or appear to be other types of aerial threats, and Ukraine has begun to wield these innovative and deceptive missiles on its Su-27 fighter jets.

The MALD, or Miniature Air-Launched Decoy, was developed by the United States. For embattled Ukrainian forces, it may be able to serve two important roles at once: Not only deceiving and potentially bypassing Russian air defenses, but also helping modernize the fighters on which they're equipped. It's a very unique weapon, and one well-suited to the challenges of the specific war being fought and the capacities of both sides.