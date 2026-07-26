Not Ford, Not Chevrolet: This Is The Top-Selling American Car Brand In Japan

Japan and the United States have long shared a massive and vital trade relationship in automobiles. The overwhelming majority of this trade has been Americans buying Japanese cars in huge numbers, first with vehicles made in Japan and exported to America, and now with a large number of Japanese-branded cars engineered and built in the United States.

Recently, though, with increased tariffs and other shifts in U.S. trade policy, there's been increased focus on the flip side of that trade relationship, namely the sale of American cars in Japan. For large Japanese automakers like Toyota, tariffs have led to strategies like exporting American-made Toyota vehicles to the Japanese market. But what about the presence of American car companies in Japan?

While American cars and culture have always enjoyed a passionate following among hobbyists in Japan, American brands in the mainstream lag far behind not just Japanese domestic brands but European imports as well. This is slowly changing, but it's not Chevrolet or Ford that is winning over Japanese buyers — it's Tesla. The American electric car company has been making huge strides in the Japanese market, overtaking not just legacy American automakers but also established European brands. In fact, in May of 2026, the Tesla Model Y was so popular that it became Japan's top-selling import model overall.