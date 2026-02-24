These Toyotas Were Built For America, But Now They're Going To Japan

Toyota, being ranked the world's largest automaker by volume, has a global vehicle lineup that can vary significantly from region to region. Nowhere is this more evident than in the United States. While Toyota still manufactures a large number of its 'global' vehicles in America, including the RAV4, Prius and Corolla, its North American lineup also includes many vehicles that, if not sold exclusively in America, were designed from the ground up with the American market in mind. And many of these vehicles are assembled in America as well.

Toyota's largest factory in the world? It's not in Japan, but in Georgetown, Kentucky, where it pumps out Camrys and RAV4s in massive volume. What about pickup trucks? Some could argue that despite its Toyota badges, the Texas-built Toyota Tundra pickup, which was designed for the USA's hyper-competitive half-ton truck market, is as American as any other truck on the road.

And now, in an interesting twist, Toyota is planning to export that all-American Tundra pickup, along with other American-made models, to its Japanese home market. The move comes as part of an effort to rebalance the US-Japan trade partnership in an era of increased tariffs and the Trump Administration's hope of getting more American-made cars and trucks into international markets. And it actually won't be the first time that American-built Toyotas have been sold in Japan.