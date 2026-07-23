July 2026 Brought These New Channels To YouTube TV

Thanks to an expanded partnership with Allen Media Group, YouTube TV is getting some new channels this month. The latest additions include HBCU Go, Cars.TV, Pets.TV, and TheGrio, all still free with your YouTube TV subscription. These join existing AMG channels such as The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Justice Central, and Recipe.TV. Together, these new channels take YouTube TV's core package to 157 channels in all. (That's not including the additional premium channels subscribers can get à la carte.)

HBCU Go focuses on programming tied to historically Black colleges and universities, including live sports coverage, documentaries, educational content, and cultural events. As its name suggests, Cars.TV is tailored for automotive enthusiasts, offering vehicle reviews, classic car features, industry news, and content centered on car culture. You might also be able to guess what Pets.TV entails: programming dedicated to pets and wildlife. Lastly, there's TheGrio, which features news, entertainment, and lifestyle content for Black audiences. If you really want to overstimulate yourself, you can check out all four new channels at the same time using YouTube TV's Multiview feature.