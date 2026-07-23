July 2026 Brought These New Channels To YouTube TV
Thanks to an expanded partnership with Allen Media Group, YouTube TV is getting some new channels this month. The latest additions include HBCU Go, Cars.TV, Pets.TV, and TheGrio, all still free with your YouTube TV subscription. These join existing AMG channels such as The Weather Channel, Comedy.TV, Justice Central, and Recipe.TV. Together, these new channels take YouTube TV's core package to 157 channels in all. (That's not including the additional premium channels subscribers can get à la carte.)
HBCU Go focuses on programming tied to historically Black colleges and universities, including live sports coverage, documentaries, educational content, and cultural events. As its name suggests, Cars.TV is tailored for automotive enthusiasts, offering vehicle reviews, classic car features, industry news, and content centered on car culture. You might also be able to guess what Pets.TV entails: programming dedicated to pets and wildlife. Lastly, there's TheGrio, which features news, entertainment, and lifestyle content for Black audiences. If you really want to overstimulate yourself, you can check out all four new channels at the same time using YouTube TV's Multiview feature.
YouTube TV has grown its partnership with Allen Media Group in 2026
These four new channels represent a doubling down on YouTube TV's relationship with billionaire Byron Allen's media company. Earlier in 2026, YouTube TV renewed its carriage agreement with Allen Media Group to retain access to The Weather Channel as well as Comedy.TV, Justice Central, and Recipe.TV. (Comedy.TV plays stand-up specials and sitcom reruns, Justice Central is all about courtroom content, and Recipe.TV is like AMG's take on Food Network or Cooking Channel.) These latest additions build on that existing agreement by bringing even more AMG programming into the fold.
As of this writing, the new channels are only included in the YouTube TV base plan priced at $82.99 a month. You won't find them in the streamer's Sports, Entertainment, News, or Family genre packages, which are more affordable than the base plan and can be combined into custom bundles to better fit your streaming preferences. These four might not be enough to change anyone's mind if they're steering clear of YouTube TV, but they're there if you subscribe and want to check them out.