5 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Garbage Disposal
In some quarters, the garbage disposal might be seen as the unsung hero of the kitchen. The appliance is arguably less vital in your various kitchen operations than, say, a refrigerator, stove, or microwave, even those from the most reliable brands. Objectively speaking, disposals are hardly even essential, with many kitchens getting by just fine without one.
However, if you do have a garbage disposal, you know it's far preferable to throw food scraps down there and let the disposal, you know, dispose of them, rather than letting them linger in the garbage can. Like every other appliance in your home, no garbage disposal is built to last forever, and there will come a time when yours ceases to function properly. When that time comes, you will likely be forced to consider replacing it.
It will probably be a certified plumbing professional who lays that choice at your feet. If you called in professional help, it's no doubt because your disposal was already on the fritz. In that case, it's possible you missed one or more of the tell-tale signs that your disposal is on the verge of malfunction. Here's what to look for if you think it's time to replace your garbage disposal.
It smells bad
As noted, one of the prime benefits of having a functional garbage disposal in your kitchen is that it deals with food scraps. That is important primarily because leaving those scraps in the trash for even short stretches can easily lead to a lingering odor in the kitchen. As it happens, that same issue may signal that your garbage disposal is not functioning as it should and needs to be replaced.
To be clear, an unpleasant odor in your garbage disposal does not instantly mean the device needs to be replaced, however there should obviously not be any sort of stink in the sink if the appliance is working as intended. So, if you are smelling something foul in there, you'll want to call a plumber to check things out. If you're lucky, that professional may recommend properly cleaning the device out rather than replacing it.
If the smell persists after cleaning, it means food particles are continuing to get trapped inside the device rather than being flushed down the drain as intended. It may also signal an excessive build up of grease or that the internal parts are worn beyond repair. In that case, replacing the unit may be the only way to get rid of the smell, assuming the replacement cost fits the 50% rule for appliance repair.
It keeps getting clogged
If trapped food particles are starting to leave you with an unpleasant odor in your sink, you may soon find yourself facing an even less desirable issue, a clogged or slow-draining garbage disposal. If you've ever been forced to wield one of those miniature plungers in your kitchen sink, you know exactly how frustrating a clog can be, and it's an issue that's not likely to sort itself out on its own.
As for how the disposal may be causing the issue, the culprits tend to be the same buildups of grease and food particles that resulted in the bad smell. That means the potential remedy may be the same: cleaning the disposal. If you've got a newer disposal with less than a decade on its odometer, having a pro plumber come in to clean the unit out to ensure there are no obstructions in the draining process could help.
While they're in there, that professional will want to have a look at the grinding components inside of the unit as well, because if they aren't properly breaking down the food particles you're dropping in, removing a blockage will be a temporary fix at best. If the unit does need replacing, you'd be wise to do it sooner rather than later, lest you become reliant on that pesky plunger.
The unit is leaking under the sink
Like most leaks, those that occur under the sink can be really problematic, especially because it might be some time before you actually notice. People do not, after all, spend a ton of time poking around under the sink, save for those who keep kitchen cleaning materials and dish detergent under there. Even then, it's easy enough to grab those items from underneath without really looking too hard at anything else, including even the puddling of water and the potential damage it can do.
If you do have a disposal underneath your kitchen sink, it might be a good idea to shine a flashlight in there with some regularity to ensure it isn't leaking.
Apart from the potential for damage, a leaking disposal also means the device is probably not working the way it should. If you're lucky, the leak may only mean there's a bad seal connecting the unit to its various pipes. Seals can likely be replaced. However, it could also mean there are cracks or corrosive damage somewhere in the unit itself, and that might mean getting a new garbage disposal is the only option at your, ahem, disposal.
It won't turn on
This one probably seems a little obvious to most readers, but if your garbage disposal doesn't turn on when you flip the switch, it may signal that the device itself is dead and needs to be replaced. That should not be your immediate conclusion, though — other factors may also be behind the power outage.
Before you call in a plumbing pro to check out your disposal, you'll want to ensure that the device doesn't merely need a reset. Most modern disposals do have a switch or button that can be pushed to reset the unit when it's not working. If that's not the issue, you'll want to check that the electrical breaker supporting the unit has not been tripped. If it has, you may only need to flip the breaker switch to get your disposal back in action.
If not, there may be some more concerning electrical issues at play within the disposal itself. Just for the record, the same is true if you frequently have to hit that reset button just to operate your disposal. Needless to say, electrical problems within the unit may not be something a plumber can actually remedy. Such power problems could also create other issues with your plumbing and electricity. So, if that's the diagnosis, it might be time to buy a new device.
It's making weird noises
Weird noises are never a good thing when it comes to machinery, and they are always a bad sign when it comes to your disposal. If you are hearing them when you turn the device on, you should probably think about replacing the unit with some haste.
Disposals are already noisy in their own right, but there's a big difference between the normal rumbling and grinding of a machine working as intended, and red flag sounds like rattling, screeching, squealing, and banging. If you do hear such noises when you turn your disposal on, turn it off immediately, as something is clearly wrong. You might be able to diagnose the problem yourself by shining a light into the drain hole and checking that nothing has fallen into it.
Flatware and other utensils would be the primary culprit there, particularly if you're hearing what sounds like metal on metal contact. If that's the issue, you may be able to remove the item yourself, assuming you've taken every possible safety precaution to ensure the disposal does not turn on while you're digging around in there. Even if you can fix remove an impediment yourself, you may want to call in a pro to ensure the metal-on-metal didn't damage the disposal's grinding blades or motor. If those items are damaged, you should probably plan on buying a new disposal.