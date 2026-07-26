5 Signs It's Time To Replace Your Garbage Disposal

In some quarters, the garbage disposal might be seen as the unsung hero of the kitchen. The appliance is arguably less vital in your various kitchen operations than, say, a refrigerator, stove, or microwave, even those from the most reliable brands. Objectively speaking, disposals are hardly even essential, with many kitchens getting by just fine without one.

However, if you do have a garbage disposal, you know it's far preferable to throw food scraps down there and let the disposal, you know, dispose of them, rather than letting them linger in the garbage can. Like every other appliance in your home, no garbage disposal is built to last forever, and there will come a time when yours ceases to function properly. When that time comes, you will likely be forced to consider replacing it.

It will probably be a certified plumbing professional who lays that choice at your feet. If you called in professional help, it's no doubt because your disposal was already on the fritz. In that case, it's possible you missed one or more of the tell-tale signs that your disposal is on the verge of malfunction. Here's what to look for if you think it's time to replace your garbage disposal.