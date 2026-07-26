Who Owns Fisher & Paykel Refrigerators And Where Are They Made?

When an appliance like a refrigerator breaks, the first thing to decide is whether it's more cost effective to repair or replace it. Decide to get a new one and you'll need to navigate the crowded domestic appliance market, which currently hosts a bevy of different manufacturers both familiar and new. One brand you might come across is Fisher & Paykel, which is one of the more historic names in the market.

The company was founded back in 1934 in New Zealand, when Maurice Paykel and Woolf Fisher first decided to import appliances like refrigerators to their homeland. They later began manufacturing their own appliances after the country's government banned imports, first building them under license before eventually creating their own designs.

After decades as an independent company, Fisher & Paykel was acquired by Haier Group in 2012. Haier was founded in Qingdao, China, in 1984, and remains headquartered there today. It also owns the GE Appliance brand in the U.S., alongside a portfolio of other brands including Candy, Casarte, and Leader. As well as being owned by a Chinese company, some of Fisher & Paykel's appliances are also made in China. It has additional manufacturing facilities in Italy, Mexico, and Thailand.