Much-Needed Changes Are Coming To Google Messages In 2026

Google Messages has been on a tear lately when it comes to new features, which makes a lot of sense considering Samsung shut down its own Messages app on July 6. Clearly, there are some big shoes to fill here, so Google has now been polishing this thing up pretty quickly. While plenty of these tweaks are small on their own, they do add up together.

Some of them change how your chats actually look. One of them, called Chat theme, is a new customization tool that's been trickling out to beta testers over the past couple of months. Android Authority spotted it tucked inside a late-May build, though as of writing, it hasn't reached us yet. This one's pretty comprehensive and lets you change the entire color scheme of the chat — background, bubbles, and all. You can even slap a new wallpaper on, which you can pull out of your own gallery or borrow from Google's ready-made sets. The catch is that only you ever see the changes. Still, it's a much-needed addition considering Samsung Messages has had its own for ages, as does Apple's Messages.

The second major feature is more cross-platform, geared towards making chats with iPhone users more interactive. Despite past updates, RCS chats between Android and iOS still don't provide the same experience as they would when they're on the same platform, so these upgrades are a long time coming. The features first arrived with the second iOS 27 developer beta. Let's take a look at it and more.