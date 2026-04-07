Samsung Has Bad News For Anyone Who Uses Its Built-In Messages App

If you own a Samsung smartphone, chances are high that you are probably using an app called "Samsung Messages" as your default messaging tool. This isn't really surprising, given that the app was preinstalled on almost every Samsung smartphone sold before 2026. The app was great for basic messaging features, and most people never felt the need to switch to another app. Starting mid 2026, however, this is set to change. Samsung recently confirmed that it is discontinuing the Samsung Messages app starting July 2026.

Once discontinued, the app will no longer remain fully functional, and most people will need to look for an alternative. Samsung has already started promoting Google Messages as the preferred alternative. Samsung has yet to reveal the actual date of discontinuation for Samsung Messages, with the company confirming that Samsung Messages users will be notified about the same within the app. Nevertheless, if you happen to use Samsung Messages on a daily basis, now would be a good time to switch to Google Messages.

The effect of Samsung's decision to pull the plug on its own messaging app will vary among users. The group most affected by this change would be folks who use Samsung Messages as their primary texting app. Once discontinued, Samsung Messages will enter read-only mode. While it will still allow users to read received texts, they will not be able to type a reply, except between emergency services, and people listed as emergency contacts.

For others — who only used the app to read OTPs and verification texts the change would not be drastic. This is largely true for Samsung users outside of the U.S., where people have moved on to popular platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram for daily messaging.