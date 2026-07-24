MIT Scientists Found A New Way To Rapidly 3D Print Concrete

3D printing concrete can potentially be faster and more environmentally friendly than using molds, but optimizing designs to accommodate how 3D printers actually work has previously been a difficult task. Scientists at MIT just announced a breakthrough that could help make that process quicker and easier, eliminating the need for humans to painstakingly rework designs. They published their findings in the Additive Manufacturing journal.

The team worked with large-scale 3D printers at the Autodesk Technology Center in Boston, and used the expertise of the Center's technicians to find the limitations of the previous modeling framework. They already knew that many of the supposedly optimized designs created by these frameworks couldn't actually be built by 3D printers, but they found three things in particular were making them unworkable. Printers need to print in a continuous line, which the previous framework was not properly accounting for, and their nozzles are also limited in how sharply they can turn. The thickness of the printing bead was also found to be a consistent limitation.

By accounting for these limitations in their framework, the team managed to cut the time needed for a printer-ready design down from several days to several minutes. There was no specialist hardware needed either, with the team creating the designs on a laptop.