'Trap And Trace' Lawsuit Claims Toyota Illegally Tracked Customers

Toyota is the latest automaker accused of invading drivers' privacy — and then selling personal information. The popular Japanese carmaker is facing a class action lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court over "trap and trace" claims, a kind of privacy breach that's becoming far more common. According to lead plaintiff Brittany Conner, Toyota is secretly tracking and selling personal information it gets on its official website, all without consent.

When consumers head to Toyota's website, they will see a consent banner where they can choose to "accept" or "decline" tracking cookies. Conner found that Toyota installed tracking technology on her device without her knowledge — despite her declining — allowing the company to collect her online activity and then send her marketing and advertising it believes are related to her interests and the websites she visited. This isn't the first time that Toyota has been sued for collecting and selling driver data: In January 2026, a man claimed Toyota sold his driving data to insurance companies.