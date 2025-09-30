Google's Invasion Of Privacy Trial Ends With A $425 Million Win For Cell Phone Users

Tech companies are no strangers to lawsuits, often over how they collect, use, and safeguard customer data. But few cases have been as far-reaching as the one now confronting Google. Earlier this month, a federal jury ruled that the company must pay $425.7 million for collecting data from users' smartphones even after they had opted out of tracking. The class action lawsuit, filed in July 2020, accused Google of violating assurances in its Web & App Activity setting, which is meant to let users control what information is shared. It's even one of the privacy settings we recommend you turn off before using Google. But plaintiffs argued that even with the setting disabled, Google continued gathering data through apps and services tied to its analytics and advertising tools. The class covered about 98 million Google accounts and 174 million devices, making it one of the largest privacy cases brought against a tech company to date.

The plaintiffs sought more than $31 billion in damages, claiming Google's disclosures were vague and misleading about how much control users actually had over their data privacy. Google countered that its policies were clear, insisting users had misunderstood how its products worked. "Our privacy tools give people control over their data, and when they turn off personalisation, we honour that choice," a spokesperson said. The company also argued the collected data was "nonpersonal" and "pseudonymous," stored in segregated, encrypted locations and not linked to individual identities.

The jury found Google liable on two of three privacy claims, though it ruled the company had not acted with malice. Hence, the ruling that Google shell out close to half a billion dollars.