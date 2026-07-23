What Muscle Car Does Liam Neeson Drive In The Mongoose?

Liam Neeson has a new movie coming out called "The Mongoose" where he does all sorts of Liam Neeson things, including being a man with a "particular set of skills" and getting into a bunch of car chases that likely defy the laws of physics.

Who doesn't love a good car chase, especially if the cars involved are fun? And therein lies the all-important question of what cars we're even talking about here. For starters, Liam Neeson's character drives a Chevy Square Body in a brief part of the trailer. The Square Body is an iconic Chevy pickup that was produced for well over a decade and is still sought after today, but it only has a scant part in all the action.

The bulk of Liam Neeson's driving takes place in a couple of Ford Mustangs — Shelby Mustangs to be exact. The star Shelby appears to be a red Shelby Super Snake, as indicated by its incredibly aggressive hood vents, widebody package, and giant rear wing. The second blacked-out car also looks to be a Shelby Super Snake, albeit with a more subdued aero package.