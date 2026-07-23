What Muscle Car Does Liam Neeson Drive In The Mongoose?
Liam Neeson has a new movie coming out called "The Mongoose" where he does all sorts of Liam Neeson things, including being a man with a "particular set of skills" and getting into a bunch of car chases that likely defy the laws of physics.
Who doesn't love a good car chase, especially if the cars involved are fun? And therein lies the all-important question of what cars we're even talking about here. For starters, Liam Neeson's character drives a Chevy Square Body in a brief part of the trailer. The Square Body is an iconic Chevy pickup that was produced for well over a decade and is still sought after today, but it only has a scant part in all the action.
The bulk of Liam Neeson's driving takes place in a couple of Ford Mustangs — Shelby Mustangs to be exact. The star Shelby appears to be a red Shelby Super Snake, as indicated by its incredibly aggressive hood vents, widebody package, and giant rear wing. The second blacked-out car also looks to be a Shelby Super Snake, albeit with a more subdued aero package.
A pricey Super Mustang
Liam Neeson will undoubtedly void warranties and perform stunts in the pair of Shelbys that will likely injure you, damage the car, or both (he's also running from law enforcement, which is usually a bad idea). But the main draw of the Shelby Super Snake in the real world is the fact that it has 830 hp from the Shelby assembly line and is available with a six-speed short-throw manual transmission.
All that power comes from a supercharged Ford 5.0 Coyote V8 that's been worked over by Shelby to be much beefier (and louder) than the Ford Mustang GT the Super Snake is based on. The Super Snake Package, which comes with the aforementioned improved V8, giant wing, 20-inch wheels, bodykit, and reworked interior, starts at $108,995. And that doesn't even include the price of the Mustang GT it needs as a skeleton. All told, Liam Neeson's car in "The Mongoose" will set back a normal person a cool $176,835.