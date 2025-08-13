2025 Shelby Super Snake Mustang: How Much HP Does It Have & How Fast Is It?

For anyone even vaguely familiar with the muscle car scene, the brand Shelby will carry a lot of weight and significance. Not only is it the surname of the storied driver Carroll Shelby, but it's also the name affixed to the performance company he started way back in 1962, Shelby American, which soon set about taking hot Ford models and turning the heat up to 11.

Famously, Shelby was instrumental in developing the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40. The film "Ford v Ferrari" documents this story, one of motorsport's greatest triumphs, in great detail. But Shelby and Shelby American were also involved in tweaking and tuning other Fords, namely the Mustang. While a Ford Mustang in any guise is a force to be reckoned with, those after an ultra-high-performance take will be interested in the 2025 Shelby Super Snake Mustang.

This fierce muscle car sports more than just light modifications over the standard model. Additions such as a supercharger, Borla exhaust system, and upgraded cooling system allow the Super Snake to produce 830 hp or more in its most powerful configuration. Sent through its wide rear wheels and onto the tarmac, those horses will help the Super Snake dart from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.45 seconds (via Motor Trend). While the top speed of this Shelby Mustang is unknown, it's worth noting that a standard 2024 Mustang GT can hit 155 mph, so the Shelby likely hits a speed considerably north of this.