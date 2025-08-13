2025 Shelby Super Snake Mustang: How Much HP Does It Have & How Fast Is It?
For anyone even vaguely familiar with the muscle car scene, the brand Shelby will carry a lot of weight and significance. Not only is it the surname of the storied driver Carroll Shelby, but it's also the name affixed to the performance company he started way back in 1962, Shelby American, which soon set about taking hot Ford models and turning the heat up to 11.
Famously, Shelby was instrumental in developing the Le Mans-winning Ford GT40. The film "Ford v Ferrari" documents this story, one of motorsport's greatest triumphs, in great detail. But Shelby and Shelby American were also involved in tweaking and tuning other Fords, namely the Mustang. While a Ford Mustang in any guise is a force to be reckoned with, those after an ultra-high-performance take will be interested in the 2025 Shelby Super Snake Mustang.
This fierce muscle car sports more than just light modifications over the standard model. Additions such as a supercharger, Borla exhaust system, and upgraded cooling system allow the Super Snake to produce 830 hp or more in its most powerful configuration. Sent through its wide rear wheels and onto the tarmac, those horses will help the Super Snake dart from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.45 seconds (via Motor Trend). While the top speed of this Shelby Mustang is unknown, it's worth noting that a standard 2024 Mustang GT can hit 155 mph, so the Shelby likely hits a speed considerably north of this.
A closer look at the 2025 Shelby Super Snake Mustang
Shelby's Super Snake is not only way more powerful than a standard Mustang, but it's also hugely more expensive, too, with prices kicking off at $170,165 for the 2025 model. While it's a steep price, Shelby American does much more than just slap a great big supercharger onto the Coyote V8. Other modifications include performance half-shafts, an uprated suspension system, and hardened wheel studs with lightweight, forged 20-inch alloy wheels and uprated Shelby rotors hiding behind them. Manual models also get a one-piece driveshaft and short-throw shifter.
There's more too, as Shelby American also makes several visual tweaks to the Mustang. Changes include a Super Snake hood, carbon-fiber trim, splitters, Super Snake stripes and badges, plus tinted windows. Inside, Shelby American furnishes the Mustang with leather and Alcantara seat covers, embroidered floor mats, and a serialized dash plaque, amongst other modifications.
While the '25 Super Snake doesn't have a confirmed top speed, previous Shelby models rank highly among the fastest Mustang models of all time. The '13 GT500, for example, achieved a top speed of 196 mph, while the 2020 version managed 180 mph. It's only logical to expect the latest Super Snake Mustang to offer similar, if not better, outright performance.