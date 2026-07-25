Fixing These 3 Complaints Would Make The Next Chevy Tahoe Even Better

There have been multiple occasions where I've been behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Tahoe (or its longer sibling, the Suburban) and thought about how useful it is for families who love to travel. The Tahoe's space, towing capability, and its ability to keep up with modern tech over the years have given it staying power and proper status in its class. While America has a deep and abiding love for the pickup truck that the Tahoe is based on, the Chevy Silverado, the Tahoe offers a friendlier version of the platform for those who don't need a bed for hauling cargo. It has a third row, too, which the Silverado certainly doesn't offer. But the Tahoe isn't perfect.

The Tahoe makes some compromises to offer the utility and spaciousness it does. Its engines, while big and powerful, are less efficient than what you'd find in something like the Ford Expedition or the Toyota Sequoia. There are some trims with positively stiff rides, too. New iterations of the Tahoe will also lose Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There are definitely some common problems with Tahoes that have been around a while, but there are also fixes that can improve the Tahoe as it currently comes from the factory, improving the driving experience and making a rig that will appeal to an even wider audience.