US Navy Signs $418M Deal To Scrap History-Making Nuclear Aircraft Carrier

Some U.S. Navy ships have crossed over into popular awareness, such as USS Constitution and USS Zumwalt (DDG-1000). Another highly respected vessel the world knows by name is the USS Enterprise (CVN-65), which was the world's first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier. Carrying the name "Enterprise" is a Navy tradition, as the USS Enterprise in question was the second aircraft carrier and eighth U.S. Navy vessel christened with the name.

CVN-65 entered active service when it was commissioned in 1961. In the decades that followed, the USS Enterprise participated in the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and numerous smaller U.S. military engagements worldwide. The USS Enterprise was deactivated in December 2012 and was decommissioned and stricken from the Naval Vessel Register on February 3, 2017. The latter took place at the Newport News shipyard, where the 95,000-ton behemoth has been ever since, awaiting its dismantling.

The honor of that undertaking was officially granted to NorthStar Maritime Dismantlement Services LLC on July 15, 2026, with the contract worth $418.5 million. The long process of scrapping and recycling the USS Enterprise is expected to end in September 2030. NorthStar has a significant task to complete, as taking apart one of the U.S. Navy's largest vessels is a highly complex process that requires proper handling, disposal, and recycling of hazardous materials, which explains the hefty price tag American taxpayers are paying for the Enterprise's disposal.