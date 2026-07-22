The Newest Ride In Shaq's Collection Is A '60s Impala (And It Sails On Water)
Shaquille O'Neal is one of those larger-than-life American personalities, physically and metaphorically. His pop-culture presence has expanded far beyond the world of sports, and these days, it's hard to consume media without seeing Shaq pop up somewhere — all long after he wrapped up his legendary NBA career.
Beyond his enduring presence as a TV analyst and spokesperson, Shaq is also known for having an incredible car collection. A former basketball superstar having a garage full of expensive vehicles is nothing unusual, but Shaq's automotive tastes go beyond the typical luxury vehicles and supercars you expect. Sure, Shaq owns some supercars, including some that have been extensively modified to fit his seven-foot-plus frame, but that's just the beginning. His collection also includes many eccentric custom machines — and the newest addition might be Shaq's wildest vehicle yet.
If you glanced at this car passing by on its trailer, you might think it's simply a customized Chevrolet Impala. But it's not an Impala, nor is it a car at all. It's actually a one-off custom speedboat that's been styled to look like a 1964 Chevy Impala. The boat was built by Effortless Motors in Riverside, California, and upon receipt, Shaq took the Impala boat out for a shakedown cruise on a lake near his Texas home.
An Impala unlike any other
The 1964 Chevy Impala is one of the world's most sought-after classics, and these vintage Impalas have been customized in all manner of styles — but Shaq's latest vehicle is certainly unlike any Impala that's been on the road (or water) before. The heavily modified boat is actually one of two custom "Impalas" that Effortless Motors built for Shaq in 2026, with the first being a more traditional road-going orange '64 Impala.
While Effortless Motors was working on that car, Shaq challenged the shop to build him an "Impala boat" — and that's exactly what they did. The vessel itself is a normal modern speedboat with a jet propulsion system, but it was fitted with a one-off custom body that perfectly mimics the look of a drop-top '64 Impala. Specifically, it was styled after the lowrider Impala that Ice Cube drove in the film "Boyz n the Hood", complete with its gold paint and its wire wheels tucked into the fenders.
After taking delivery of the custom creation, Shaq and the crew took the boat out for a test run at the lake. As you'd imagine, local boaters were quite surprised to see a '64 Impala cruising through the waves with the seven-foot-tall NBA Hall of Famer behind the wheel. The boat appears to perform very well on the water, with Shaq not afraid to lay into the throttle and kick up a wake.
Cruising the waves
Sure, to a normal boat or car enthusiast, a speedboat that looks like a classic Chevy Impala might seem strange or pointless — not to mention needlessly expensive. That eccentricity, though, is exactly what makes it so special and unlike anything you can walk into a dealer and buy.
Interestingly, Shaq's custom creation isn't the first speedboat to be styled after a Chevrolet automobile — there have been a few different custom boats styled after Chevy Corvettes over the years. Speaking of Corvettes, this wasn't the first time that Effortless Motors has built a custom machine for Shaq. In 2025, Effortless delivered a stretched C8 Corvette Z06 to the former NBA star, with its cockpit tailored to fit his massive frame.
What's next for Shaq? Only the man himself can tell you. But given his ample budget and eclectic tastes, would anyone be too surprised to see Shaq driving around in an actual amphibious Impala at some point in the future?