The Newest Ride In Shaq's Collection Is A '60s Impala (And It Sails On Water)

Shaquille O'Neal is one of those larger-than-life American personalities, physically and metaphorically. His pop-culture presence has expanded far beyond the world of sports, and these days, it's hard to consume media without seeing Shaq pop up somewhere — all long after he wrapped up his legendary NBA career.

Beyond his enduring presence as a TV analyst and spokesperson, Shaq is also known for having an incredible car collection. A former basketball superstar having a garage full of expensive vehicles is nothing unusual, but Shaq's automotive tastes go beyond the typical luxury vehicles and supercars you expect. Sure, Shaq owns some supercars, including some that have been extensively modified to fit his seven-foot-plus frame, but that's just the beginning. His collection also includes many eccentric custom machines — and the newest addition might be Shaq's wildest vehicle yet.

If you glanced at this car passing by on its trailer, you might think it's simply a customized Chevrolet Impala. But it's not an Impala, nor is it a car at all. It's actually a one-off custom speedboat that's been styled to look like a 1964 Chevy Impala. The boat was built by Effortless Motors in Riverside, California, and upon receipt, Shaq took the Impala boat out for a shakedown cruise on a lake near his Texas home.