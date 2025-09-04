The Unique Detail That Makes Shaq's Corvette Unlike Any Other

Despite extending the chassis over a foot and a half, the car retains all of its signature power. Powered by a 5.5-liter flat-plane crank V8 engine, the latest Z06s can go from 0 to 60 in just 2.6 seconds while delivering 670 horsepower. As is clear from the video debut of the speedster, Shaq's hardtop convertible packs all the auditory punch one comes to expect from a Z06.

Effortless Motors is largely mum on the details of the project, but viewers can gawk at the bevy of bespoke features, complete with Superman-themed rims, a flashy paint job, and an eye-popping red interior. To any enthusiast, however, the real marvel is the nearly two-foot extension, which likely necessitated everything from new doors and fenders to a punched-out interior. The totality of these customizations led to a rather lengthy modification process. Arriving six months late, according to Shaq, the supercar already needs new windows. Luckily, Express Motors appears to have done a standout job, as Shaq declared during his first test run that it had the perfect amount of legroom for him.

Effortless Motors has been at the forefront of Shaq's recent bespoke acquisitions, posting at least 12 videos of the legend to its YouTube channel over the past year. Other cars built by the Riverside shop for the entertainment mogul include custom Tesla Cybertrucks, a Maybach Sprinter van, a convertible Challenger Hellcat, and a modified Ram 1500 TRX, which Effortless Motors transformed into a mock-apocalypse monster truck.