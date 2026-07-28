6 Of The Top DeWalt Summer Items You Can Buy
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The summer sunshine and warm weather sometimes have a way of kindling new hobbies and birthing new DIY projects. As the days grow longer, you might find yourself planning a road trip, camping trip, summer project, or some other activity to keep yourself occupied and entertained. You might also need to get some supplies.
Craftspeople and DIYers will recognize DeWalt as a trusted brand of tools and tool-related products available at most major home improvement stores, useful for just about anything you can imagine. And whether your summer plans are taking you into the workshop, out onto the open road, or off the beaten path, there's a good chance you can find some useful tools, accessories, and items at the hardware store.
Of course, summer is fleeting and time's a-wastin', so it's worth planning in advance before you fill your shopping cart. With that in mind, we've gathered a list of six DeWalt products that could help jumpstart your summer.
FLEXVOLT battery powered self propelled lawn mower
Mowing the lawn probably isn't anyone's favorite summer activity, but it's often one of the most frequent. If you've got a yard, you're probably out there about once a week or more, working to keep the grass up to spec.
Mowing the lawn can be hard work, but that doesn't mean it has to be a chore, especially with a powered mower. DeWalt's DCMWSP700 mower is battery powered, so you won't have to deal with gasoline or wrangling an electrical cord. It's also self-propelled, so it literally does some of the work for you, pushing the mower across a variety of terrain types.
It retails for about a thousand dollars and gets about 85 minutes of runtime on a 4Ah battery, enough to mow half an acre of grass. When you're done for the day and wiping the sweat from your brow, the handle folds and tucks to minimize its size during storage. If self-propelled Rear Wheel Drive isn't enough for you, it also features built-in headlights for mowing the lawn in low light (although good neighbors mow their lawn during normal business hours). The good news is that electric mowers are typically a bit less noisy than their gas-powered counterparts. So, if you want to mow in the middle of the night, you might be able to get away with it.
20V MAX battery powered blower
Powered blowers, whether powered by gas or electric, are famously used to clean up leaves in the autumn, but that's not all they can do. You can also use a powered blower for summer cleanup jobs, like cleaning up dirt or grass clippings, clearing paths, drying your freshly cleaned car, and more.
The DCBL722 brushless handheld blower packs a big punch in a battery-powered package. It retails for $179 on its own, or you can get it in a kit with a 5Ah 20V MAX XR battery and a compatible charger for $239. You can get up to 87 minutes of action on the blower's lowest setting, using the included 5Ah battery.
The design is fairly typical of leaf blowers, with a pair of handles for maximum control and a tapered tube for delivering concentrated high-flow air. There's even a removable concentrator accessory to give you the strongest possible gusts. If you want to slow things down or speed them up, you can do that with the blower's built-in variable speed trigger, and when you find the speed you like, you can keep things consistent with the speed lock.
Battery powered pruner
The precise beginning and end of the growing season vary depending on where you live, but no matter where they're planted, summer is when plants do most of their growing. When plants are happy, they can grow fast, furious, and in all different directions. If you want to keep your yard in order, you're probably going to need to do some pruning now and again.
DeWalt's DCPR320 pruner retails for $129; it's battery-powered and powerful enough to save you a hand cramp or two. According to DeWalt, the DCPR320 lets you cut through branches up to 1.5 inches thick with 16 times less effort than manual pruning shears.
The pruning blade is about three inches long and 1.4 inches wide, and you can make more than 1,000 branch cuts using a charged 2Ah battery (DCB203). The blades are also blanketed in a non-stick coating designed to keep sap from sticking and help minimize rusting.
Battery powered trimmer
For the better part of a century, grass lawns have been a standard of the suburban home. If you're fortunate enough to have a single-family home, social convention practically demands that you maintain your yard regularly, and that's typically a multi-step process. Lawn maintenance might start with a lawn mower, but it usually ends with the detailed work of a trimmer.
DeWalt's DCST972 string trimmer features a two-speed trigger with high and low modes, and you can adjust the diameter of the cutting swath between 15 and 17 inches. At the trimmer's business end, you'll find a quick-load spool feature that makes swapping out spools of trimming line quickly and easily. It runs for about an hour using the included 3Ah battery, plenty of time for most everyday yard maintenance.
As part of DeWalt's universal attachment system, the trimmer can transform into other outdoor tools such as edgers, brush trimmers, and more. It comes in a kit with a FLEXVOLT 3Ah 60V MAX battery, charger, one spool of line, and an auxiliary guard and handle.
Portable electric inflator
From air mattresses and pool floats to basketballs and bike tires, a portable inflator can be an essential tool (or at least a worthwhile convenience) for a wide range of summer activities. DeWalt's DCC0201B portable electric inflator gives you the power to deliver pressurized air at home and on the go.
The inflator's compact design measures 13.27 inches by 10.24 inches by 5.59 inches. It has a carrying handle, an onboard LED worklight, and onboard accessory storage. It also has an auto-shutoff feature, which turns off the inflator when your tire, ball, or air mattress reaches the desired pressure.
The inflator is sold without a battery or charger, but you don't strictly need them. You can operate the inflator on three different power sources. You can plug it directly into an ordinary power outlet when you're at home or in the workshop. You can connect it to your car's 12V port (cigarette lighter), which is convenient when your tire runs low while you're away from home. And if neither of those power sources is available, you can use any of DeWalt's 20V MAX batteries for portable power.
Gas powered inverter generator
If you live your life on the grid, it can be easy to take electricity for granted. Aside from the occasional power outage, most of us have constant access to electricity, and we use it nearly around the clock to power everything from climate control technologies and artificial lighting to communications technologies and entertainment. Inverter generators convert liquid fuel to electricity so you can take portable power with you on the go.
Leaving home can be an opportunity to disconnect. Still, if you need portable power, DeWalt's DXGNI2500 gas-powered inverter generator delivers 2,200 watts of running power (up to 2,500 watts of starting power) and runs for about 4.5 hours at half-load, using its one-gallon gas tank. That sort of power doesn't come cheap; DeWalt's portable inverter generator retails for $749, and that's without considering the cost of gas.
The generator is powered by a DeWalt 98cc OHV engine, which is fully enclosed to minimize noise. The entire design is compact and relatively lightweight, measuring 20.7 inches tall, 24 inches long, 14.6 inches wide, and weighing 50.7 pounds. In terms of output, users have access to a 120V outlet, a 12V DC port, and a USB port for charging phones and other small devices.
Methodology, how we made our choices
We know that walking the shelves of your local hardware store can be overwhelming, even confusing if you don't know what you're looking at. Our goal was to cut through the noise and narrow down a list of useful DeWalt products that could improve your productivity and increase your summer fun.
Each of these products is available at brick-and-mortar hardware stores or from various online retailers, like The Home Depot and DeWalt websites, and each is useful for common summer activities. We considered things like cutting the grass, pruning the bushes, trimming the lawn, inflating toys and air mattresses, and powering up all of your favorite toys, no matter how far you are from home.
In many cases, the quality of these products is supported by personal experience by SlashGear authors or by professional reviews from trusted industry experts. Moreover, the quality of these products is supported by DeWalt shoppers, with at least 100 ratings (in some cases thousands of ratings) and a rating of at least 4 stars.