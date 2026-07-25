How Does Apple Make Its 'E' Series iPhones So Affordable?

In 2016, Apple introduced a significantly more accessible entry into the Apple ecosystem: the $399 iPhone SE. In SlashGear's review at the time, we called the iPhone SE a classic remix. It was an important pivot for Apple that addressed a section of the market that not only valued more compact phones, but also lower prices, as the flagship iPhones of the time like the 6S Plus were just south of $800. Apple was able to maintain the low (relatively) price tag by incorporating components from older iPhones, which had decreased in cost over time, coupled with a smaller size and a cheaper display.

The iPhone SE was well received, and Apple rolled out the 2nd-generation iPhone SE in 2020, again priced at $399. The second-generation iPhone SE maintained an important sub-$400 price point that connected Apple to the mid-range smart phone market. Apple would carry the iPhone SE into 2022 with its 3rd-generation iPhone SE (or SE 3), but it also came with a $429 price tag –- a $30 increase over the previous models. In 2025, Apple discontinued the iPhone SE 3, and moved onto the iPhone 16 E as its successor.

Apple's E-series iPhones attempt to distill the core iPhone experience into a $599 model by making certain design tradeoffs with the display, battery, camera, and processor. Apple's design choices with its SE branded iPhones have informed the E-series, which is how Apple has kept the devices affordable, albeit they do come with a higher price tag then the SE series.