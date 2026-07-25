5 Third-Party Stihl Accessories That Would Come In Handy For Any User
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Whether you're building your own landscaping business, or you just want quality tools capable of all kinds of yard maintenance tasks, Stihl is a brand worth looking into. It may not offer the most niche landscaping tools around, but the brand still offers an impressive variety, from chainsaws to lawn mowers to string trimmers. And while its products are often quite good, there's always room for improvement, and other companies have been more than willing to take that responsibility on.
Looking around on websites like Amazon, it's easy to find third-party Stihl-compatible tool and appliance accessories. Many bring a variety of different improvements to the table, but these aren't official Stihl products, so it's important to be discerning. You don't want to buy anything that could damage an already pricey tool, or potentially even void the company warranty. Any third-party additions should come from reliable sources with low risk and positive customer sentiment behind them.
Fortunately, there are many safe, worthwhile Stihl third-party add-ons worth trying out. This is just a sampling of what has reached customers' hands so far with great success.
Stihl chainsaw carrying bag
When the work is done and it's time to put your chainsaw away, you want to store it right. There are several tips and tricks for safe chainsaw storage, and bagging it up is one of the most effective methods. The Poweka chainsaw bag is designed for Stihl chainsaws, protecting them from the elements with a dirt-, water-, and tear-resistant layer of 600D dust-proof Oxford cloth. The bag features handles at the top with built in padding to make carrying it around easy and relatively comfortable. Additionally, the zipper runs the entire length of the bag to aid in easy chainsaw insertion and removal.
According to the Amazon listing, this third-party bag is designed for 12-, 14-, and 16-inch long chainsaw bars. If you intend to purchase this bag for an orange Stihl chainsaw, odds are the black and orange color scheme is the one you want. However, other options include completely black, black and red, and green and black, all of which are a tad cheaper than the $18.99 orange, at $18.59. In any form, most Amazon shoppers seem to agree this is a strong buy, with the overwhelmingly positive reviews praising the material's durability, perfect chainsaw fit, and overall bag quality for the relatively low price.
Adjustable Stihl-compatible harness
For the most part, Stihl outdoor appliances aren't exceptionally heavy. However, many users will wish for some level of support after longterm use. The $21.99 Viabrico adjustable harness is made from canvas and nylon, featuring two over-the-shoulder straps, a padded belt piece, and an attachment hook on one side to connect the tool of your choosing. There's also a pad on the same side so the connected tool and hook don't dig into your leg and hip while you work.
The adjustable straps mean users of all different builds will be able to wear it comfortably. As far as the tool compatibility, Viabrico claims in the Amazon listing that it can work with a trimmer, brush saw, chainsaw, or brush cutter for extended periods. Not to mention, the black and orange color scheme makes it a fine match for Stihl appliances. According to the host of positive Amazon reviews, this is a sturdy harness that does in fact work well with all kinds of tools and is especially good for folks with chronic back pain. Most agree that with the right adjustments, it makes yardwork significantly easier on the body.
Stihl-compatible string trimmer ergonomic handle
If you don't want to put on a whole harness every time you want to use your string trimmer, other Stihl-compatible options can help keep back pain to a minimum and improve posture. For instance, the Ecmln weed eater handle is a lightweight aluminum handle that connects to the shaft of a string trimmer, edger, or similar outdoor appliance. This add-on makes grass trimmers from Stihl and many of the other major brands easier to use, reducing uncomfortable bending and twisting that would be necessary to keep firm control of the trimmer. It retails through Amazon for $23.99.
Attaching this handle to your chosen Stihl appliance is easy, too. All you need to do is remove the bracket bolt, open it enough to fit it to the bar, and tighten the bolt so that the arm stays in place. You can also adjust the handle angle to make it more comfortable. Just know that the bracket is intended for tool bars up to 28 millimeters in diameter. Among those who've left reviews on this Amazon listing, most agree it's a worthwhile investment. It apparently makes edger and trimmer use considerably easier and relieves back pain.
Stihl chainsaw wrenches and screwdrivers
To get the most from a Stihl chainsaw, or one from any other brand, it's worth following routine chainsaw maintenance tips and tricks. For many tasks involved in those, you'll need the right set of tools around to open your model up and make adjustments. A third-party option is the Stihl-compatible chainsaw T-wrench and screwdriver kit from the brand Jteyinh. This kit retails for $9.89 on Amazon and includes a 13- and 19-millimeter chainsaw wrench, a T27 Torx screwdriver, and an additional small flathead screwdriver, which are all capable of use on a Stihl chainsaw.
This kit comes in handy when it's time to replace the chain itself, as the T-wrench can remove the nuts holding the cover in place. The screwdriver end can also be helpful for making smaller adjustments to the chain, turning the tensioning screw until it is in the right spot. As for the Torx screwdriver, there are compatible screws located throughout the average Stihl chainsaw, so this is a valuable tool to have around if you need to access multiple internal elements of your unit. Most Amazon buyers agree these hand tools get numerous jobs done, with a surprisingly level of sturdiness and quality to them for such a low price.
Stihl blower-compatible gutter attachments
Getting up and cleaning out the gutters is no fun. Position the ladder, clean the gutters, get down, move the ladder, and repeat. It's tedious, so why not try to remove some of that tedium altogether with your Stihl blower? That's what the universal gutter cleaning blower attachment kit from Glosaie seeks to do, upgrading blowers like those from Stihl and other major brands so that you can clear out your gutters without ever leaving the ground. It is a bit costly for a third-party set at $37.99, but it includes a fair amount for that price and it seems to be a gutter cleaning game-changer.
Included in this set are two sets of three 17-inch long tubes — one 2.7 inches in diameter and the other 3.3 inches — a 7-inch curved portion for getting up and into gutters from the ground, and two couplers. One connects the attachments to the blower, the other connects the curved gutter-bound piece to the straight ones. All pieces connect without outside tools or hardware and the total length with all attachments before connecting it to the blower is 9.5 feet. The sentiment among most Amazon customers is that this kit is perfect for avoiding ladder-climbing and assembly isn't a hassle. With that said, some warn that the air flow might be lacking for stuck, heavy gutter debris, and that its size can make it awkward to use.