US Pilots Were Flying Over The Soviet Union – Then Hit A Free-Fall At 83,000 Feet

The SR-71 Blackbird surveillance plane broke the record for the fastest jet ever flown with a top speed of 2,193 miles per hour in 1976, a record it still holds to this day. The Blackbird wasn't a one-off piece of equipment for bragging rights over the Soviet Union, either. It had a service life of over two decades, according to the U.S. Air Force.

It wasn't armed, but it had the advantage of an extremely high service ceiling of around 85,000 feet, and the aforementioned record-breaking speed. The basic theory to keep the Blackbird safe while flying over the U.S.S.R. was to fly higher and faster than any potential interceptor planes.

So what happens if you are an SR-71 pilot and something goes wrong when you are over twice the altitude of a commercial flight? Never an organization to lack a contingency plan; the Cold War-era U.S. Air Force actually had to deal with this scenario a number of different times. It boiled down to pilot preparation and having friendly countries to limp back to if the mission started going south.