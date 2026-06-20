Inside The Secret CIA-Soviet Mission That Built The SR-71 Blackbird

Titanium was the only option for the SR-71 as it provided the strength of steel, while being durable and able to handle temperatures of 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The problem wasn't that titanium was rare, which it isn't, but rather the supply of the higher-grade refined titanium. This is what the U.S. lacked in sufficient quantities at the time, but ironically, the Soviets had both the production facilities and supplies of it to more than meet the need. To acquire the necessary titanium, the CIA put together a carefully constructed network of shell companies, third-party countries, intermediaries, and paperwork to buy the necessary quantities and have them shipped to the U.S. Many cover stories were used in the process of acquiring the titanium, such as it was going to be used to make industrial pizza ovens for restaurants. Ultimately, the flow of thousands of tons of titanium would lead to the building of 32 SR-71 Blackbirds.

There's no ignoring the irony of the Soviet Union producing the titanium that created the advanced surveillance plane that then spied on it. This incident demonstrates the lengths that the U.S. would go to in waging the Cold War, using espionage, technology, and trade in unanticipated ways. The SR-71 is more than an example of advanced technology, it also represents the creative means to bring it to fruition — pizza ovens and all.