Reflect Orbital Approved To Launch A Mirrored Satellite For Sunlight Redirection

A startup aiming to beam reflected sunlight onto Earth has now received regulatory approval from the FCC to launch its first satellite, Earendil-1, into orbit. Reflect Orbital plans to launch two satellites by the end of 2026, then quickly expand its satellite network to over 1,000 by 2028. In a decade's time, the startup claims it will have over 50,000 in operation, which is several times more than the total number of active satellites orbiting Earth today.

Each satellite will feature mirrors that can redirect sunlight to illuminate parts of the Earth during nighttime hours, which Reflect Orbital says will make its service appealing to a variety of different industries. The construction industry will be able to use the reflected sunlight to extend working hours, it says, while the agricultural industry could use its service to extend seasons. It also claims that U.S. solar farms can be made more efficient using the technology, and that search and rescue teams could use its technology to conduct operations around the clock.

This reflected light would be both dimmable and quickly moveable according to the company, with brightness ranging from the level of a bright moon to the level of the sun at noon. Reflect Orbital says the light will also be confined to a small area, and "will not spill out of the defined service area," which could be as small as 5km (3.1 miles).