Ford Vs. Toyota Depreciation: 5 Popular Models Compared

Vehicles from Toyota and Ford account for a huge number of sales here in the U.S., which makes the two companies among the most popular in the country. In fact, the title of the best-selling vehicle in the whole world has been yo-yoing between the Toyota RAV4 and Ford F-150 for a number of years now. Each brand has its strengths and weaknesses, but one aspect that isn't discussed nearly as much is the depreciation rate of these vehicles.

Because these two brands are so popular, standard economics would dictate that prices for used vehicles would be pushed down, owing to a large supply on the market — whether new or used. An overarching theme here is that the Ford vehicle on this list will sell more than the Toyota version (which may be another reason why the Toyotas depreciate less) there's simply fewer to go around.

For example, when Toyota sells only 26,186 Sequoia SUVs for 2025, but Ford sells a whopping 85,921 Expeditions in the same year, it's obvious that the Sequoia will be more expensive – this is a repeating trend. And in the one outlier where Ford beats Toyota on depreciation, Toyota sold roughly 270,000 units to the Ford Ranger's 70,000 or so, further reinforcing our point. We also have to factor in the well-documented reliability that the Japanese brand brings with it. Here are the five most popular models from these two brands, compared on depreciation.