5 Fans To Consider For Your Room If You Don't Have An Air Conditioner
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When summer heat invariably sets in across the land, finding ways to keep cool becomes the top priority for most of the affected population. For many, that includes downing ice-cold beverages and shedding long pants for shorts and dresses. One of the more common ways to keep cool in a heatwave is to simply stay inside your home or business and let the air conditioning unit keep you cool and comfortable.
That is not an option for everyone, as not all homes, apartment units, and offices are actually equipped with a functional air conditioning unit. In these circumstances, shedding clothing and opening windows may not be enough to claim legitimate relief from the heat. Short of ponying up the considerable sum it will likely cost to install an A/C unit from a major brand in your home, bringing a good fan or three into your space can go a long way to making the heat tolerable.
It should go without saying that a fan can never replicate the effects of an air conditioning unit. Fans are, after all, designed merely to move air around a space and provide users with some semblance of a breeze. They do not actually cool the air in your home. Nonetheless, a well-placed fan with good airflow is almost always better than nothing on a warm summer night. Here are a few fans that might help you keep cool even if you don't have air conditioning.
Honeywell QuietSet Tower Fan
When you start your search for a good room cooling fan, it's likely that Honeywell is one of the first brand names you'll encounter. That's because Honeywell has been in the home heating and cooling business since the 1880s. The company hasn't been in the portable fan game quite as long, and even though Helen of Troy has been making the brand's fans under license for well over a decade, Honeywell remains a staple in that market sector.
There are, of course, many makes and models of Honeywell fans to choose from these days. According to some reliable sources, if you're shopping for a budget fan, Honeywell's QuietSet Tower Fan may be worth a look. At present, you can purchase this fan from Amazon for $63.99. That is the 8-speed version of the fan, with the 5-speed model selling for even less.
The 8-speed model is likely worth the money, however, as it allows for more personalization for users. That includes quieter running modes for overnight cooling, and an oscillating design to provide a whole room with a cool breeze. It even has a built-in timer feature so you can pre-set when it turns off. Even better, the QuietSet Tower Fan comes with a remote control, so you can adjust its features from afar when necessary. Amazon users seem happy enough with the fan as well, rating it 4.4 stars based on more than 64,000 reviews.
Vornado Whole Room Air Circulator
While Vornado hasn't been around quite as long as Honeywell, it's become a prominent player in the portable heating and cooling game in recent years. If you're unfamiliar with the Vornado brand, its fans are known for eschewing the traditional directional airflow approach and instead creating a vortex that circulates air throughout a room while the fan itself remains stationary. As such, they are regarded not as "fans," but rather as "air circulators."
That design approach makes Vornados particularly effective in smaller spaces, but the brand also offers models designed to circulate air through larger rooms. Some outlets in the know have dubbed Vornado's 7803 Pedestal Fan a capable model for use in living rooms and bedrooms. Those claims are bolstered by others that note the fan is also quiet enough not to interrupt the comfy vibes in those spaces.
It is a fairly expensive model, however, with even Walmart selling the 7803 for $149.99. For that price, it comes with some notable downgrades: just 3 airflow speeds, no remote control, and no oscillation. Even so, the fan packs a solid punch at 721 CFM. It also has a fully adjustable stand, so you can easily direct the airflow exactly where in the room it begins. Walmart shoppers have rated the fan 4.5 stars, with many praising its design and durability, though some questioned its claims of quiet operation.
DREO Turbo Cool Misting Fan
DREO is a brand that most people aren't familiar with. But it has earned recommendations from notable sources like CNET in recent years, and if you don't have an air conditioner in your home, the publication would have you believe that DREO's Turbo Cool Misting Fan could be a solid substitute.
That outlet awarded the DREO in question a score of 8.7 out of 10 in a recent review, dubbing it the most powerful tower fan its lab professionals tested. For the record, the fan and its TurboWind motor can deliver 1770 CFM of airflow, cooling at a reported max distance of 59 feet. Given its power credentials, you'd be correct in thinking this is seen as a good fan for cooling larger spaces. Unfortunately, it is also seen as one of the largest, loudest, and heaviest models in its sector.
Despite the loudness claims, DREO notes that the Turbo Cool Misting Fan still runs at just 20 dB, which may qualify it as a decent white-noise generator for those who appreciate it. It also comes with smart control features accessible through an app, and its misting function may provide significantly faster cooling than a traditional blade fan, so long as you refill the 6-liter water container every couple of days or so. Yes, the misting feature means the DREO will also provide desirable humidifying action for folks in need or those living in drier locales.
Shark TurboBlade Fan
While researching what are considered the best fans on the market for folks who don't have air conditioning, we came across dozens of makes and models from some of the bigger brands in the consumer space. As it stands, Shark's TurboBlade Fan is one of just a couple that appeared on best lists from multiple sources.
If you're unfamiliar with the TurboBlade Fan, it recently became a bit of a viral sensation with its feats racking up millions of views on social media platforms. That led outlets like CNN and CNET to put the fan to the test to see if it lived up to the hype, and both found it did. The unique hammerhead-style head is a key point of distinction for the TurboBlade Fan, as it allows the vents on each side to move independently. That means you can use them to blow straight on, or rotate one in a different direction to blow air two ways at once. In some spaces, you can even use the feature to blow air into two different rooms.
You can also adjust them to blow horizontally or vertically, which is nice. The fan boasts 10 speed settings, with many Amazon reviewers noting that it not only cools their space effectively but also runs quietly to boot. Opinions do differ regarding quietness claims, however, so you'll want to note that prior to purchase. That's particularly true as the TurboBlade Fan will cost you a cool $250 at retail.
Dyson Cool AM07
It's worth noting that part of the Shark TurboBlade Fan's appeal lies in its sleek design. And if design is a big deal in A/C alternative searches, you may also dig the Dyson Cool AM07. Dyson is obviously better known in most quarters as one of the best vacuum manufacturers in the market. The brand has also applied its unique design approach to the realm of portable tower fans, and its AM07 model has been tabbed by some as one of the best you can buy.
In terms of looks, the bladeless tower fan's elongated oval design is as distinctive as you'll find on the market, with the blue-on-matte-gray color scheme giving it some serious eye appeal. The AM07 is also designed to produce up to 1060 CFM of airflow on its highest setting, with nine other settings. With a smooth oscillating design, the airflow is evenly distributed throughout the space, and Dyson lets you adjust the settings on this plug-and-play fan via an included remote control. Questions have been raised about the AM07's ability to effectively cool larger spaces, so you'll want to consider that at the point of purchase.
Such thought is highly recommended, as Dyson's AM07 Tower Fan is hardly the cheapest option out there. Dyson currently sells it through Amazon for $386. As is the case with Dyson's equally pricey vacuums, that hefty sticker price will surely lead some consumers to question whether the AM07 is worth the cost.