5 Fans To Consider For Your Room If You Don't Have An Air Conditioner

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When summer heat invariably sets in across the land, finding ways to keep cool becomes the top priority for most of the affected population. For many, that includes downing ice-cold beverages and shedding long pants for shorts and dresses. One of the more common ways to keep cool in a heatwave is to simply stay inside your home or business and let the air conditioning unit keep you cool and comfortable.

That is not an option for everyone, as not all homes, apartment units, and offices are actually equipped with a functional air conditioning unit. In these circumstances, shedding clothing and opening windows may not be enough to claim legitimate relief from the heat. Short of ponying up the considerable sum it will likely cost to install an A/C unit from a major brand in your home, bringing a good fan or three into your space can go a long way to making the heat tolerable.

It should go without saying that a fan can never replicate the effects of an air conditioning unit. Fans are, after all, designed merely to move air around a space and provide users with some semblance of a breeze. They do not actually cool the air in your home. Nonetheless, a well-placed fan with good airflow is almost always better than nothing on a warm summer night. Here are a few fans that might help you keep cool even if you don't have air conditioning.