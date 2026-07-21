Not Audi, Not BMW: ACSI Ranked This The Highest-Rated Luxury Car Brand For Customer Satisfaction
How do we define "luxury" in today's automotive climate? With average new car monthly payments rising to an eye-watering $767, it's certainly not in the pricing. Nor is it always in the features, as fancy tech is practically a given these days in all but the most basic vehicles. What's left, then, is arguably the driving experience: comfortable, supple materials; a plush, comfy ride; and the exclusivity of a beloved and well-regarded marque — all backed by exemplary customer service.
Sadly, all of that has largely slipped through luxury automakers' fingers in 2026, with a couple of notable exceptions. This reflects a broader downward trend across the automotive industry, merely amplified by the extremes experienced in the luxury segment. With prices as high as they are, the luxury premium becomes just that little bit harder to swallow. And so customer satisfaction is largely down across the board, with 2025's American Customer Satisfaction Index champion Lexus suffering a mighty 10% loss compared to last year.
That leaves us with a new leader: Mercedes-Benz. According to the ACSI's 2026 Automobile Study, the German marque dethroned former leader Lexus, with its 81 points putting it ahead of second-place Audi's 80 and Lexus' 78. It's a relatively close race among the top runners, but the numbers betray a wider shift in the automotive industry. Let's dive in and explore what it all means for Mercedes-Benz and luxury automakers in general.
What Mercedes is doing right
The study, based on data from 6,699 randomly selected survey respondents chosen between July 2025 and June 2026, evaluates customer satisfaction across a range of qualities one might consider when purchasing a vehicle. The top seller for luxury cars is comfort, including factors like seating, ride quality, and noise level. Luxury cars scored 82 for comfort, down from 83. Driving performance and mobile app quality also came in at 82, down from 84 in 2025. You'll see that word a lot here; not a single metric actually scored better in 2026 versus 2025.
That leaves Mercedes-Benz effectively treading water. While Audi and Lexus are owned by corporations with mainstream brands — Volkswagen and Toyota, respectively – Mercedes-Benz's parent company, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, doesn't have a mass-market alternative. Mercedes does exactly one thing for the non-commercial roadgoing public, and that is build luxury cars. It's something the company has focused on since 2022, when Daimler AG rebranded as Mercedes-Benz Group, shifting its future priorities toward luxury-oriented EVs and plug-in hybrids.
As of 2026, Mercedes-Benz has made good on that promise, offering entire lines of alternative-fuel vehicles in the United States alongside its bread-and-butter commercial van and truck segments. These are good cars, too, with the excellent Mercedes-Benz CLA EV named European Car of the Year. According to ACSI, the hybrid sector retains an edge over EVs and ICE cars, scoring 80 compared to EVs' 78 and gas-powered cars' 76. Granted, like the general trends at large, these too are lower than last year's numbers, but it at least shows that Mercedes-Benz is well-prepared for what the future will likely hold for the premium automotive industry.
Why customer satisfaction with the luxury market has declined so sharply
It's one thing to have a few metrics decline from one year to the next, but it's another thing entirely when every single criterion across the board for luxury cars — from comfort to fuel efficiency, exterior quality to resale value — drops. That's a sign of larger forces at play. Whether it's the ever-present threat of tariffs on vehicles or the ever-increasing prices of new cars in general, it's frankly not a good time to be a new car purchaser, at least not according to ACSI.
These anxieties are exacerbated in the luxury automotive segment. As the disparity between average salary and cost of living widens almost by the hour, fewer and fewer people can afford these vehicles in the first place. Those who do opt for a luxury vehicle may also be more critical than in previous years given the increase in cost. Moreover, as formerly luxury-exclusive features make their way to mass-market cars, there aren't as many reasons to buy luxury vehicles aside from pride of ownership and better overall quality. In other words, the line between these two segments is blurring more and more with every model year.
What this means for Mercedes-Benz is an uphill battle. And, given luxury cars' notoriously poor resale values, what is left for consumers other than a badge? For Mercedes-Benz, it's likely consolidation, consistency, and a strong penchant for adapting maturing technology.