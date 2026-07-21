Not Audi, Not BMW: ACSI Ranked This The Highest-Rated Luxury Car Brand For Customer Satisfaction

How do we define "luxury" in today's automotive climate? With average new car monthly payments rising to an eye-watering $767, it's certainly not in the pricing. Nor is it always in the features, as fancy tech is practically a given these days in all but the most basic vehicles. What's left, then, is arguably the driving experience: comfortable, supple materials; a plush, comfy ride; and the exclusivity of a beloved and well-regarded marque — all backed by exemplary customer service.

Sadly, all of that has largely slipped through luxury automakers' fingers in 2026, with a couple of notable exceptions. This reflects a broader downward trend across the automotive industry, merely amplified by the extremes experienced in the luxury segment. With prices as high as they are, the luxury premium becomes just that little bit harder to swallow. And so customer satisfaction is largely down across the board, with 2025's American Customer Satisfaction Index champion Lexus suffering a mighty 10% loss compared to last year.

That leaves us with a new leader: Mercedes-Benz. According to the ACSI's 2026 Automobile Study, the German marque dethroned former leader Lexus, with its 81 points putting it ahead of second-place Audi's 80 and Lexus' 78. It's a relatively close race among the top runners, but the numbers betray a wider shift in the automotive industry. Let's dive in and explore what it all means for Mercedes-Benz and luxury automakers in general.