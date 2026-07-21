The Audi ZERØ EV Concept Looks Like An Alien's Idea Of A Car

It's hard not to miss the days when automakers pushed the boundaries of design and capabilities with futuristic concept cars — think the atomic energy-powered Ford Nucleon from 1958 or Chevy's three rocket-like Astro concepts from the 1960s. However, designer Wini Camacho has given us an Audi concept that looks like something you'd see on a sci-fi show back in the 1950s: the Audi ZERØ.

The grey, brutalist electric vehicle is designed with mathematically led geometry. There is a spherical cabin, followed by four tubes that house wheel pods, creating a bold, simple design without the sharp or flowing aerodynamics of most modern concept cars. It's meant to be an ultra-compact (it's just 10 by 6 feet) one-seat vehicle that could be a coupe or a roadster — I mean, CØupe and RØadster — and there could even be performance-optimized track variations. The interior is just as stoic and minimalist, featuring an aluminum central hub with physical controls.