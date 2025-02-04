The Crazy Chevy Astro Experimental Concept Cars You Likely Didn't Know Existed

GM revealed the Chevrolet Astro I at the 1967 New York Auto Show, showcasing the car's "visual potential of automobile aerodynamics." Designed by Larry Shinoda, the stylish and futuristic design was meant to have very low drag thanks to its low roof line and a higher back. It was made with fiberglass, keeping it low weight for better acceleration when paired with its Corvair flat six engine that produced 240 horsepower. This air-cooled engine had been in production since 1961, used in the Chevrolet Corvair.

A lot of its design elements look straight out of a science fiction movie, even by today's standards — but it all played a part in the Astro I's performance. The big rounded areas covering the back wheels gave it a retro vision of the future. It also featured a pop-up canopy section rather than typical doors — this was to make the car easier to get inside since it was so incredibly low. What made this innovation even wilder was the fact that the doors lifted the seats up with it, allowing people to simply sit on the seats from a comfortable height before they were lowered as the section was closed.

The top speed of the Chevrolet Astro I is unknown. The single existing model currently resides in the General Motors Heritage Center in Detroit, Michigan.

