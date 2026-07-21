How US States Crack Down On Speeding During The 100 Deadly Days Of Summer

Fatal road accidents are tragically common on U.S. roadways. According to the National Vital Statistics System's Mortality Data for 2024, 41,241 people were killed on U.S. roads that year alone. There's one particular time of year that's especially notorious for such traffic accidents among teenage drivers: The period between Memorial Day in late May and Labor Day in early September, the so-called 100 Deadliest Days of Summer.

According to the AAA, between the years of 2012 and 2021, traffic fatalities during this period reached "nearly half of the total number of those killed in teen-driver crashes for the entire rest of the year." Armed with these sobering statistics, though, authorities can anticipate when such accidents tend to spike in frequency, and tailor campaigns and anti-speeding measures to try to help mitigate them. One major effort to do just that during this period is Operation Southern Slowdown, which returned for its ninth year and ran from July 13-18, 2026. It saw a group of five southern states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee) embark on efforts to, as the Florida Department of Transportation put it, "reduc[e] speed-related crashes through a combination of increased enforcement and public education." Speed limits vary a lot between U.S. states, but all must be obeyed.

The additional patrols during this campaign in 2025, Atlanta News First reported, resulted in "more than 13,000 speeding contacts in just one week" across Georgia. It was also just one part of a range of nationwide efforts to curb speeding during this deadly time of the year. Here are some more measures that different states are employing, as well as a closer look at why these 100 summer days are statistically so deadly in the first place.