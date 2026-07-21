China Just Approved A Hydrogen Engine That Could Challenge Diesel Trucks

Chinese engine manufacturer Weichai Power recently announced its development of a hydrogen direct‑injection engine for heavy-duty vehicles. Named the WP15, on July 3, 2026, this engine passed the China VI vehicle emission certification tests, the country's toughest heavy-duty emissions standard. This emissions certification required a wide variety of operating conditions, including full-load at high speeds, idling at low speeds, and starting from cold, confirming that the engine could run stably and reliably while delivering the lowest possible emissions. It is important to understand that this is not a hydrogen fuel cell, but rather an internal combustion piston engine that runs on hydrogen, with conventional spark ignition that differs from the way a diesel engine works. To refresh yourself, we suggest you check out our piece on how do hydrogen-powered auto engines work?

The Weichai Power WP15 has a displacement of 14.6 liters, with a power output of up to 600 horsepower. Even more important, it shares 90% of its components with non-hydrogen engines, meaning that most of its parts are not unique to this specific powerplant. The company sees uses for this hydrogen engine in applications like port equipment, steel mill vehicles, mining dump trucks, large hydrogen power generators, and long-haul trucks, rivaling diesel power with none of the emissions.

Instead of the traditional method of using port injection, the WP15 injects the hydrogen in gaseous form directly into the cylinders. This is a way to eliminate the problems of backfiring and pre-ignition that occur when port injection is combined with gaseous hydrogen in an internal combustion engine.