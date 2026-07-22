New EPA Proposal Could Roll Back Some DEF-System Requirements For Diesel Engines

Months after telling manufacturers traditional diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) sensors are no longer mandatory for new trucks, tractors, buses, and other diesel equipment, the Environmental Protection Agency has turned its attention to engine deratement. If put into effect, engine deratement would become a thing of the past.

If you don't know: Under current requirements, certain diesel engines derate when their emissions control system detects certain DEF-related problems. When that happens, the vehicle automatically limits its speed or engine power, just to be safe. But according to the EPA's math, the cost of that safety is costing the trucking industry about $12 billion a year to comply.

Under their new proposal, the EPA would eliminate engine deratement entirely, scale back certain portions of emissions warranty requirements, delay implementation of some provisions from a 2023 heavy-duty emissions rule, and provide manufacturers with more flexibility as they work toward future nitrogen oxide (NOx) standards.