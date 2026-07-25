Ultra-Simple Conversion Turns This Kia Van Into A Full-On Camper

The Kia PV5 EV passenger van, which recently received the "Family Car of the Year" award at the 2026 Auto Express New Car Awards, will soon be treated to a camper conversion by a company based in the Netherlands. The company is Vantrack, and the full name of the conversion van is the Vantrack PV5/LightCamp, which can also be shortened to Vantrack LC. Our original review of the PV5, back when it was a concept, revealed that Kia's modular EV platform paints a wild vision for the future.

The PV5's winning of the "Family Car of the Year" award recognized the vehicle for "...its exceptional versatility, generous passenger and luggage space, and ability to meet the demands of modern family life," adding that it "...offers a compelling electric mobility solution for larger families." According to Vantrack, the Vantrack PV5/LightCamp will be based on the PV5 Passenger Essential model, and will be priced from 65,000 Euros in Europe. Currently, the PV5 is built in South Korea and is sold there and in Europe. It is unlikely to come to the U.S. due to tariffs, unless Kia can find a way to make it in one of their U.S. plants. If so, perhaps Kia will rewrite the history of modular EVs.

According to Vantrack, the Vantrack PV5/LightCamp is "...a new form of mobility...designed to unfold into a living environment for outdoor adventure, relaxation, sports, and connection." It features a super-light interior with a large bed that slides out, a removable cook station, a skylight, and a roof platform.