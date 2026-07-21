Inline Fan Vs Exhaust Fan: What's The Difference?

Tackling a DIY ventilation project can be intimidating for some homeowners, especially if you're making decisions on what type of equipment to install. This includes using an exhaust fan as a way to improve the air quality in your garage. But if you're considering an inline fan instead, it's important to know that while both types serve the same basic purpose, they operate in different ways and are designed for different types of ventilation systems.

An inline fan is typically positioned in a section of ductwork. This allows the fan to move air across larger distances in areas that may include air filters, vents, and duct elbows, or bends in the system. Because of their design, inline fans are the more ideal choice for applications that require consistent airflow over an extended space. In contrast, an exhaust fan is usually installed directly in a wall or ceiling and pulls air from the room to the outside through a short and straightforward path. Exhaust fans are commonly used to ventilate tighter spaces.

So if you're working in a smaller area like a kitchen or bathroom, an exhaust fan can be the best option. This is also true if you need to improve the ventilation in a space without a duct system in place. But when it comes to larger spaces like a grow room with smart garden systems, and especially in areas that utilize air ducts or filters, an inline fan is better suited for the job.