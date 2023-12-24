5 Of The Best Indoor Smart Garden Systems Under $200
In today's world, houseplants have become a regular in many homes, especially given that they may offer mental health benefits. It has even been shown that having plants in the house has helped with junk food cravings, along with offering plenty of oxygen and beauty. With that being said, what about having a smart garden system in the home as well? You can grow your plants and eat them too.
Many people enjoy having access to fresh produce, such as herbs and tomatoes, that are ideal for smaller spaces, but they cannot be grown outside year-round. Particularly in larger cities where space is minimal, it is even more difficult. If you owned an indoor gardening system, though, you'd be able to grow within the comfort of your home. As testified by reviews from customers who have used the products, here are five of the best indoor smart garden systems that won't break the bank. A more thorough explanation of this methodology will be explained at the end of this list.
ingarden Microgreens Growing Kit
Are you looking for an indoor garden that comes as a kit? The ingarden Microgreens Growing Kit may be a good place to start. This gardening device costs $159.99 on Amazon and has raving reviews from happy consumers. It also comes in four colors, so you'll be able to get one that matches the aesthetics of your home. Additionally, the company is carbon-neutral certified, and all the materials used within the smart garden are biodegradable.
Because it is a kit, you'll receive three pre-seeded two-ounce microgreen pads placed inside the garden base. From there, add the required amount of water and press the button. The 15-watt LED will start the growing process, and within about seven days, you'll see your plants sprouting. No water or soil is required, so it's quite a clean process. A downside is that you will have to keep buying new pads for more produce, but the company does make different kinds, like arugula and broccoli microgreens.
SunBlaster LED Mini Greenhouse with Light Stand
Having a mini greenhouse in the home opens up the doors to all kinds of possibilities of what you can grow. The SunBlaster LED Mini Greenhouse with the light stand, which runs $109 on Amazon, can give you exactly what you need for a greenhouse. You do have the option of buying the mini greenhouse without the stand for $60 if you have a way to holster the LED light stripe above it.
It's an incredibly simple greenhouse, and you have options for how to use it as well. In the review photos, you can see that many people placed plants still in their pots inside the greenhouse to give them the assistance they need to grow at a healthy rate. However, some have placed soil inside the greenhouse and planted seeds. Initially, there is no wrong way of using the product. However, keep in mind that even though the base is considered to be heavy-duty, it is still plastic, so try not to be too rough when opening and closing the lid.
Click & Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit with Grow Light
At $75, the Click and Grow Indoor Herb Garden Kit is an efficient way to start growing nearly anything inside your home. The kit originally comes with three basil pods to start growing herbs, but once you've grown and used those, your options become endless. There are over 50 pre-seeded pods to choose from, including lavender, chili pepper, and even strawberries, so that you can have a little bit of each based on your produce needs. If you have seeds in hand that you want to use, you can use the Click and Grow Experimental seedless pods instead.
One of the best features of this smart garden is that it holds a 1.2-liter water tank that automatically waters your plants for you. It's smart enough to know how much water your plants need, especially when it is a young stage. Younger plants tend to need less water. When using this smart garden, you'll notice your plants starting to grow within one to three weeks, depending on the plant type.
AeroGarden Bounty Basic
With around 7,900 global ratings on Amazon, over 80% being five stars, it's no wonder that AeroGarden has made a name for itself in the smart garden industry. The AeroGarden Bounty Basic costs $180 on Amazon. If you decide to buy it off the company's website for $200, you may run into the deal of being able to buy a sprout for $25, which retails for $60.
With a light source of 30 watts and a large water bowl and deck for up to nine plants, it has all the necessary features required to successfully grow a small garden right in your kitchen or living room. Additionally, it gives you a growth height of 24 inches, which means you'll need to actively use your garden to make room for new growth. However, whenever you are done with the plants in the kit, you can always browse the abundant pod options AeroGarden offers.
iDOO Hydroponics Growing System Kit 12Pods
There are different techniques for growing plants. You can do it the traditional way with soil, water, and sunshine, or you can use a smart garden with a soil pod. However, there is also hydroponics, which is when you grow plants using a water-based nutrient solution instead of soil. At the listing price of $100, the iDOO Hydroponics Growing System Kit gives you the advantages of hydroponics in a much smaller setting.
This smart garden differs from hydroponics because it has two growing modes: vegetable and flower/fruit. These modes are based on the types of stimulated sunlight simulations that are emitted from the 22-watt LED light. A downside of this product is that you can only grow your plants up to 11.02 inches, even with the height adjustment of the lighting mechanism. Additionally, according to some reviews, you can hear the fan working. But other than that, reviews are still incredibly high and numerous.
Why these indoor smart gardens were chosen
The indoor smart gardens discussed in this article were selected after thorough research of the technology. Additionally, high reviews from consumers who have used the products were taken into consideration. The five products included made the list based on cost, ease of use, and types for a gardening style variety. We encourage you to do extra research before buying any type of indoor smart garden to ensure it aligns with your needs.