5 SUVs With The Cheapest Maintenance Costs In 2026

Making sure that you won't have to spend too much money keeping your new car on the road has arguably become just as important as the initial investment. Industry-wide prices are still high, with the average cost of a new car continuing to hover around the $50,000 mark as of July 2026, according to KBB. And while there are a good number of SUVs that come in under this price, not all of them will save you more money down the line.

Fortunately, the manufacturers that get the most praise for reliability are often the ones that have a decent selection of SUVs to choose from. At the lowest end of the brand-new market, you can buy the most affordable models for around $25,000, some of which are also the cheapest to maintain both initially and over the following years. If your budget is higher, it's equally important that you don't have to keep paying repair costs that make it not worth the money in the first place. Using data from various outlets, including RepairPal and CarEdge, here's a look at five SUVs with the lowest maintenance costs.