What Is The 2-2-2 Rule For Motorcycle Helmets?

There are several different types of motorcycle helmets, including modular and dual-sport options. Those who are familiar with them know there are important things to look for when buying a new motorcycle helmet, and that there can be considerable difference between the types of helmet. Nonetheless, all of them follow the 2-2-2 rule, which is a quick and convenient way to determine whether the helmet is the right size in the first place.

You can perform the 2-2-2 rule using just two fingers, making sure to check three things, as explained by Colorado's Memorial Region Health in an Instagram post. Firstly, you want to make sure that the front lip of the helmet sits about two fingers above your eyebrow line. Second, place two fingers along the side of your face, just under your ear, in a "V" shape. This should align with the straps, which may not be positioned correctly if it doesn't. Lastly, you should be able to fit two fingers between your chin and the chinstrap to make sure it is fastened properly.

In this way, a biker can ensure that they have their helmet fastened safely and securely before each journey. After all, a helmet that's too big will be too loose and might come off your head in the unfortunate event of a collision or crash. Meanwhile, a helmet that's too small can be restrictive, potentially causing pain or disrupting your vision.