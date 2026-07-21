Ex-Lamborghini Designer's New Hypercar Engine Delivers A 'Spine-Tingling' Surprise

He left the industry behind to build his own hypercar. He said it'd have an output of 1,070 horsepower. He was wrong. The bespoke V12 powering this upcoming hypercar, the NILU, actually ended up exceeding its original performance target during its first dyno testing. It's a major milestone for ex-Lamborghini designer Sasha Selipanov's startup Nilu27, especially as they move closer to building their first drivable prototype with New Zealand-based Hartley Engines. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 even revved to an 11,000-rpm redline: a number the company called "spine-tingling." It's up there with some of the highest-revving engines ever released.

The powertrain uses an unusual "Hot V" configuration that puts the exhaust headers between the cylinder banks. This improves packaging and thermal management, for one, but it also shows off the engine through the vehicle's fully exposed rear engine bay. Pair that with a Porsche-style seven-speed manual transmission, Nilu27 is going out of their way to double down on a traditional driving experience. At a time when so many other high-performance automakers are shifting toward electrification and digital controls, it's a decision that stands out.