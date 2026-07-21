Ex-Lamborghini Designer's New Hypercar Engine Delivers A 'Spine-Tingling' Surprise
He left the industry behind to build his own hypercar. He said it'd have an output of 1,070 horsepower. He was wrong. The bespoke V12 powering this upcoming hypercar, the NILU, actually ended up exceeding its original performance target during its first dyno testing. It's a major milestone for ex-Lamborghini designer Sasha Selipanov's startup Nilu27, especially as they move closer to building their first drivable prototype with New Zealand-based Hartley Engines. The naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 even revved to an 11,000-rpm redline: a number the company called "spine-tingling." It's up there with some of the highest-revving engines ever released.
The powertrain uses an unusual "Hot V" configuration that puts the exhaust headers between the cylinder banks. This improves packaging and thermal management, for one, but it also shows off the engine through the vehicle's fully exposed rear engine bay. Pair that with a Porsche-style seven-speed manual transmission, Nilu27 is going out of their way to double down on a traditional driving experience. At a time when so many other high-performance automakers are shifting toward electrification and digital controls, it's a decision that stands out.
What it means for the future of the startup
Selipanov spent nearly twenty years working with Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Koenigsegg before launching his startup in 2024. That's when he unveiled the Nilu27, his analog-focused hypercar. ("Analog" meaning it bucks the electrification trend with a carbon-fiber tub, an open-gate manual gearbox, and that "spine-tingling" bespoke V12.) Simply put, he just wants to deliver a more mechanical and driver-focused experience using an all-new engine architecture. If he succeeds, it could become one of the best V12 engines ever made.
As far as next steps are concerned: There'll be some additional calibration and refinement work in New Zealand, at which point the completed engine will be shipped to Nilu27's research, development, and production facility in Lahr, Germany. Once it arrives, it'll be installed in the company's first driving prototype. If the NILU succeeds, Nilu27 and partner Hartley Engines expect to open the doors to broader commercial ventures beyond Selipanov's hypercar. They're not opposed to designing and manufacturing road-certified engines for third-party customers. For the time being, it'll cost you $3.7 million to own one of the first 15 units on the way.