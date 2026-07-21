What Is Husqvarna's Most Affordable Chainsaw And Is It Any Good?

In the arena of powered chainsaws, Husqvarna is as respected a name as you'll find among the major manufacturers. That reputation is well-earned, too, with the Swedish chainsaw maker packing almost seven decades worth of manufacturing and innovation into the heavy-duty cutting machines hitting the market today. Of course, tools that come backed by such a reputation tend to front a pretty hefty sticker price as well.

That tends to be the case with many of Husqvarna's cutters be they powered by battery or gasoline. There are, however, a few of the brand's chainsaws that can be had without breaking too much of the proverbial bank. If you are looking to grab a Husqvarna branded cutter relatively cheaply, the 120 model is the one to seek out. At the time of this writing, this chainsaw bore a sticker price of roughly $219.99 direct from Husqvarna, making it the most affordable Husqvarna cutter we could find in the market.

For the record, the 120 is a gas-powered cutter, so if you're looking for a lithium-ion build, you'll need to look elsewhere. Otherwise, the 120 is packing some impressive features, including a punchy 38cc X-TORQ engine, a LowVib vibration reducing system, air-injection technology, and an inertia-activated chain break, among others. All of that tech is running through a 16-inch guide bar, which may not suffice for larger trees, but should work fine for smaller ones, tree limbs, and brush around your home.