What Is Husqvarna's Most Affordable Chainsaw And Is It Any Good?
In the arena of powered chainsaws, Husqvarna is as respected a name as you'll find among the major manufacturers. That reputation is well-earned, too, with the Swedish chainsaw maker packing almost seven decades worth of manufacturing and innovation into the heavy-duty cutting machines hitting the market today. Of course, tools that come backed by such a reputation tend to front a pretty hefty sticker price as well.
That tends to be the case with many of Husqvarna's cutters be they powered by battery or gasoline. There are, however, a few of the brand's chainsaws that can be had without breaking too much of the proverbial bank. If you are looking to grab a Husqvarna branded cutter relatively cheaply, the 120 model is the one to seek out. At the time of this writing, this chainsaw bore a sticker price of roughly $219.99 direct from Husqvarna, making it the most affordable Husqvarna cutter we could find in the market.
For the record, the 120 is a gas-powered cutter, so if you're looking for a lithium-ion build, you'll need to look elsewhere. Otherwise, the 120 is packing some impressive features, including a punchy 38cc X-TORQ engine, a LowVib vibration reducing system, air-injection technology, and an inertia-activated chain break, among others. All of that tech is running through a 16-inch guide bar, which may not suffice for larger trees, but should work fine for smaller ones, tree limbs, and brush around your home.
Here's what users are saying about Husqvarna's 120 chainsaw
Folks who know about chainsaws would likely be quick to tell you that solid features do not always translate to the making of a good cutting tool. Apart from the Husqvarna logo and a few desirable features, the question remains whether or not the budget-friendly Husqvarna 120 is actually any good.
In general, users appear to be pretty happy with the performance of their Husqvarna 120, rating it at 4 stars and above across several online outlets. That includes Husqvarna's site, where 406 reviewers have awarded it a 4.5-star rating and generally praised it for its ease of use, cutting abilities, and durability. Some did complain of chain oiling issues, however, as well as functionality problems with the chain and leaking fluids. These are are not uncommon for Husqvarna saws, and some Amazon users and Lowe's shoppers reported similar concerns.
Still, user reviews remain largely positive on their respective sites, and the Husqvarna 120 seems to be generally seen as a solid choice for homeowners to use on limbs, shrubs, and smaller trees around the house. It was also relatively well-rated by Consumer Reports, with several YouTubers like Dirt Brute agreeing it's a good buy for the price. If you're interested in picking up a Husqvarna 120 for yourself, Lowe's looks to have the current best price for the chainsaw, with the popular home improvement chain selling it for an even $219 through its online outlet.