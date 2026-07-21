Is It Illegal To Use A Gear Shift Without Letters Or Numbers?

The modern automobile has evolved substantially over time, especially the transmission and the humble gear shifter. But whether we're talking about column shifters, which some car makers are trying to bring back, paddle shifters, push-button gear selectors, floor-mounted sticks, or rotary dial doodads, they all have to adhere to certain regulations. Buried in Title 49 of the Code of Federal Regulations are standards focused on, among other things, transmission shift position sequence. It applies to all passenger cars, multi-purpose passenger vehicles, trucks, and buses, both automatic and manual.

§571.102 Standard No. 102, S3.1.4.4, states that vehicles with automatic transmissions must place the shifter information in view of the driver in one location. Redundant displays aren't required, but can be added at the manufacturer's discretion. Subsection S3.2 mandates that vehicles with a manual transmission must display the shift lever pattern so the driver can clearly see it from the driver's seat.

There are a few important takeaways regarding Standard 102. First, it doesn't specify that the information must be on the gear shifter itself, but most manufacturers have traditionally placed it there because it's the most convenient. Secondly, this applies only to manufacturers, distributors, dealers, or vehicle repair businesses, who aren't allowed to intentionally alter any installed device or element in such a way that it contravenes Federal safety laws. Now, here's the big caveat: that rule doesn't apply to private owners who want to modify their vehicle themselves, even if the modification adversely affects the safety functionality of Standard 102.