Are All Gear Shift Knobs Universal? Here's What You Should Know

Tired of that old gear shift knob that came with your car? Lucky for you, it's possible to switch it out with a new one, and a lot of them are pretty fun, too. Who wouldn't want a cool gear shift knob for their classic car? Alas, not all gear shift knobs are universal, but many aftermarket options are designed to fit a wide range of vehicles. Here's what to know.

If you're looking to upgrade your gear shift knob, you'll probably see one of two options on the product listing: universal-fit or vehicle-specific. While universal shift knobs can certainly work on many different vehicles, that doesn't necessarily mean every knob will fit every gear shifter right out of the box. A lot of times, these knobs are sold with multiple adapters or fitting sleeves to accommodate for different thread sizes and shift lever diameters. That flexibility is what gives them the universal name... even if it's not technically going to fit every single manual transmission.