Why Did Most Car Manufacturers Stop Using Column-Mounted Gear Shifters?
Column-mounted gear shifters are one of those classic car features that today's generation may not know about. Though they might be considered a relic now, these shifters were once the norm for cars and pickup trucks across the U.S., used for both manual transmissions and automatic PRNDL-style transmissions as well. But that changed during the 1970s as vehicle interiors, as well as transmission technology overall, began to evolve.
The transition from bench seats to bucket seats gave automakers the opportunity to do something different, as they no longer needed the center floor space to accommodate a passenger. So they took advantage of it with a console between the seats, thus making floor-mounted shifters a more practical design choice. It was a sensible move, as automatics gradually became more popular than stick shifts. Floor shifters also proved to be easier to operate, and removing them from the steering column also gave manufacturers the chance to use that space for additional controls.
As automatics evolved, so too did three-speed manual transmission vehicles. Their column shifters, also known as "three-on-the-tree," disappeared from the market over time, though it did take a bit longer for the move to happen. Models like the 1986 Ford F100, Nissan Cedric, and Toyota Crown were among the last of the passenger vehicles to still feature the three-on-the-tree as floor-mounted shifters began to dominate the market.
Today's column shifters and the technology behind them
Though floor-mounted gear shifters have been the standard for years in the U.S., there are some modern cars bringing back column shifters. For example, some modern Ford trucks use column-mounted shifters paired with electronic systems. This setup allows for the shifter to automatically put the vehicle into park when the ignition is turned off.
Electronic selectors also appear on or near the column in some electric vehicles (EVs). This includes models such as the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the Hyundai Ioniq lineup, the Kia EV9, and the Mercedes EQ range. By moving the shifter to the steering column, these vehicles help free up space in the center console. However, the big difference between these modern column shifters and their older counterparts is often the technology behind them.
Many of today's column shifters use a shift-by-wire system. This is much different than traditional setups, which utilize a mechanical connection between the shifter and the gearbox. Shift-by-wire works electronically to select the appropriate gear in both automatic and manual transmission models. Though this system doesn't need a physical link to the transmission, there are motors and springs in place to mimic the classic shifting rhythm.