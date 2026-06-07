Why Did Most Car Manufacturers Stop Using Column-Mounted Gear Shifters?

Column-mounted gear shifters are one of those classic car features that today's generation may not know about. Though they might be considered a relic now, these shifters were once the norm for cars and pickup trucks across the U.S., used for both manual transmissions and automatic PRNDL-style transmissions as well. But that changed during the 1970s as vehicle interiors, as well as transmission technology overall, began to evolve.

The transition from bench seats to bucket seats gave automakers the opportunity to do something different, as they no longer needed the center floor space to accommodate a passenger. So they took advantage of it with a console between the seats, thus making floor-mounted shifters a more practical design choice. It was a sensible move, as automatics gradually became more popular than stick shifts. Floor shifters also proved to be easier to operate, and removing them from the steering column also gave manufacturers the chance to use that space for additional controls.

As automatics evolved, so too did three-speed manual transmission vehicles. Their column shifters, also known as "three-on-the-tree," disappeared from the market over time, though it did take a bit longer for the move to happen. Models like the 1986 Ford F100, Nissan Cedric, and Toyota Crown were among the last of the passenger vehicles to still feature the three-on-the-tree as floor-mounted shifters began to dominate the market.